The Los Angeles Lakers topped the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 on Tuesday night to claim the 7th-seed in the NBA Western Conference playoffs in a tight contest.
At the end of the game, TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller had a wild take as Anthony Davis stepped up to ice the game at the free throw line with 2.7 seconds left:
Curious commentary from Reggie Miller wondering if the Lakers should miss a free throw instead of making both to go up four with 2.7 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/1DA6sZrDpK
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2024
Said Miller with the Lakers leading 108-106 and Davis stepping up to the line to potentially make it a two-possession game, “These are the things that you talk about on the bus as players. If he makes the first one, you're up three. Do you try to purposely miss the second one, knowing that they don't have any timeouts, and they've got to go coast-to-coast? Because, as soon as you miss it, time is going to start. As soon as it's touched. Or do you just make them both, and be up four, and game over?”
Why the Lakers would risk a sure win in order to give the Pelicans a small chance at getting the rebound and making a game-tying 3-pointer in 2.7 seconds is beyond us. That's probably why Davis simply sank both free throws to give Los Angeles an insurmountable 4-point lead.
After the game, fans were flabbergasted.
Ed Markey – “Incredible. “Let’s see…we can win the game…or intentionally give the other team a chance to tie. Hmmm…”'
Big – “Reggie being the one to say something like this is crazy”
The Wiz Wit – “It was so bad that my immediate thought was that I must have misheard what he said”
Juan Rotger – “The interesting question was what to do if the Lakers MISSED the first one. I think that’s what got Reggie confused.”
Vinnie Girardi – “This is what guys talk about apparently”
JJ Tower – “These are the people who vote for awards at the end of each season. Absurd.”
Lakers advance to NBA Playoffs
Including the play-in, the No. 7-seeded Lakers (47-35) enter the 2024 NBA Playoffs having won 12 of their last 15 games.
“We've been playing good ball,” LeBron said after posting 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in 41 minutes in the Lakers' gritty 110-106 win at the Smoothie King Center. “Everybody's contributing.”
In New Orleans, the Lakers used a 34-16 second quarter to seize control. Their defense withstood a late Pelicans surge, powered by Zion Williamson (40 points), Jose Alvardo, and Trey Murphy III.
The Lakers' win sets up a tantalizing rematch with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and head coach Michael Malone. Including last year's sweep, the Lakers have lost eight straight games to the Nuggets — most of which have been decided in the fourth quarter.
“They know what it takes. They know how to win,” LeBron responded when asked for “preliminary thoughts” on the Round 1 matchup.
Denver opened the season with a 119-107 win at Crypto.com Arena. On Feb. 8, a few Lakers' mental miscues proved the difference in an eight-point Nuggets victory. Denver's' 124-114 win on March 2 was more of the same.