The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their fourth straight win Monday night, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Following the victory, head coach JJ Redick had a lighthearted reaction to Nick Smith Jr.’s impressive performance after the guard vomited at halftime.

“It’s a good reminder to go wash my hands,” Redick said during his postgame press conference.

Smith, 21, signed a two-way deal with the Lakers earlier this season after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets. The former Arkansas standout made the most of his opportunity, delivering 25 points, six assists, one rebound, and one steal while shooting 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from beyond the arc in 27 minutes. He finished with a +9 plus/minus, providing a crucial spark off the bench in the second half.

“Nick Smith in the second half, he just took the game over,” Redick told Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times. “We needed his handle and we needed his wiggle tonight. Truthfully it was a perfect game for him.”

Nick Smith Jr. sparks the short-handed Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Smith’s emergence proved vital for a Lakers team missing key players, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. Redick praised Smith’s poise and shot creation in extended minutes, calling the game a breakthrough for the young guard as he continues to earn the coaching staff’s trust.

The Lakers also received major contributions from Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura. Ayton recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists while shooting 14-for-19 from the field. Hachimura added 28 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block on 10-for-15 shooting, hitting 2-of-4 from three and all six of his free throw attempts.

With the win, Los Angeles continues to build early-season momentum under Redick, who has emphasized depth and defensive energy through the first eight games. The Lakers will return home to host the San Antonio Spurs (5-1) on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.