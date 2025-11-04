The short-handed Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115 on Monday night, and center Deandre Ayton provided some insight into how head coach JJ Redick’s intensity has helped guide the team through early-season injuries.

“JJ’s not giving a crap who’s out there, you know, he wants to play Laker basketball,” Ayton told reporters after the win. “JJ has been in this game for a while, so I think anything he says, we can trust it. And he’s proven that point a few times.”

The Lakers were without Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. Despite these absences and the fact that they trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter, Los Angeles rallied to secure their fourth straight victory.

Ayton and forward Rui Hachimura combined for 57 points, and guard Nick Smith Jr. provided 25 points off the bench by shooting 10-of-15 from the field and 5-of-6 from range.

“Just coming together as a group, getting a big win, especially with our best players out,” Smith told ESPN’s Kevin Pelton after the game. “Bron, Luka, AR, those guys do a lot for us. Just to have a win like this for the young guys and the other players to step up like this is big for us.”

Los Angeles would certainly prefer to have their three stars available consistently, but Redick has been able to utilize his bench effectively when necessary.

“You've got to sit there and blame dudes like Jake LaRavia,” Ayton said. “He started all this. You know, next man up mentality. Showing up, being on time and approaching the game a different way. JJ has given us opportunities like this when our guys are out and given us the freedom. You've got guys like Jake LaRavia and Nick Smith showing out.”

The 6-2 Lakers will host the 5-1 San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.