Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently reflected on two NBA icons, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, offering a rare glimpse into his mindset and influences as he continues his 14th season. In an interview with The Athletic’s Jason Jones and Sam Amick, Green drew parallels between his own approach to the game and the distinct legacies of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the San Antonio Spurs’ cornerstone.

As the Warriors (4–3) prepare to host the Phoenix Suns (3-4) on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET, Green’s remarks provided an introspective look at his career and the pursuit of lasting recognition.

Green discussed his drive to secure a place among players with at least 10 All-Defensive Team selections, framing the goal as both a personal milestone and a way to define his legacy.

“I think everybody’s always looking for that stamp of approval,” Green said. “What is that thing that you can point to and say, ‘Yeah, (but) he’s in the Hall of Fame.’ You have these things where people point out awards, championships, points — whatever the thing is.”

Draymond Green says Kobe Bryant inspired him, but Tim Duncan’s cerebral style mirrors his own

Green, 35, emphasized that he focuses more on sustaining elite performance than chasing accolades. “I spend my days wondering, ‘What can I do to continue to play at an elite level?’” he said. “If I can continue to play at an elite level, the things will happen that make that thing happen.”

He noted that his accomplishments — including four NBA championships, a Defensive Player of the Year award, multiple All-Defensive and All-NBA selections, and All-Star appearances — already validate his career. Yet, he acknowledged the continual desire to add to that résumé.

When asked which player on the All-Defensive list he most identified with, Green drew a distinction between admiration and relatability.

Article Continues Below

“For the inner kid in me that was a huge Kobe Bryant fan, my favorite guy on the list is Kobe,” he said. “But the guy who resonates the most with me is Tim Duncan, because it wasn’t so much about athleticism with him. It’s more the brain than the athleticism.”

Green draws inspiration from Duncan’s longevity and Bryant’s passion

Green praised Duncan’s longevity and intellect, citing the five-time champion’s ability to remain effective late in his career. “When I look at the way it’s done, with positional defense, that’s the one that stands out to me the most because it’s the one that I feel as close to doing compared to the others,” Green said.

He also revealed that his drive is rooted in honoring his younger self — the child who once dreamed of reaching the NBA. “When I was that kid, you get up and f—ing kill for the opportunity to be in this space,” Green said. “Don’t get here and f—ing not remember that. I still very much play for that kid that was dreaming of being in the NBA.”

Through seven games this season, Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 47.8% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range in 29.1 minutes per game. He recorded eight points, 10 rebounds, and an assist in the Warriors’ recent 114–109 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

As Golden State continues to navigate its early schedule, Green’s reflections highlight his enduring commitment to excellence — one shaped by two of basketball’s greatest competitors, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.