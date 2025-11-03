On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their winning ways with a home win over the Miami Heat. It was another strong game for the duo of Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, who have helped guide the Lakers to an impressive 5-2 record in the early portion of this season.

Unfortunately, fans in Portland who spent their hard-earned money to see the Los Angeles stars tonight against the Blazers will not get what they paid for, as both Doncic and Reaves have been ruled out for that game, Reaves with right groin soreness, and Doncic due to lower left leg contusion injury management (per Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation on X, formerly Twitter).

Doncic also sat out the Lakers' first game against the Blazers this year, with Reaves unable to carry the team to a victory in that contest.

It's certainly a deflating injury update not only for the fans in Portland but for a Lakers team that is looking to continue their momentum, having reeled off three straight wins, two of which have come with Doncic back in the lineup.

A letdown for the Lakers

With the Lakers essentially conceding this game against the Blazers, Los Angeles will now want to make sure they are ready for their next contest on Wednesday against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers of course are also awaiting the return of LeBron James, who has been ruled out until at least mid-November with an injury. Los Angeles has also had to deal with various other injury absences throughout the year so far.

Overall, it's been an impressive start to the year for the Lakers, particularly for Reaves, who has made a case as one of the best third options in the NBA since being thrust into a bigger role with James, and at one time Doncic, out of the lineup.

It remains to be seen how Reaves will readjust to playing more off the ball once James is back, but the early results have been encouraging.

The Lakers and Blazers are set to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.