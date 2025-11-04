LOS ANGELES – During the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, Jake LaRavia found himself caught up in a major viral moment. Amid one of his best games of the season, a bewildered Wolves fan questioned out loud who LaRavia was. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, sidelined due to a hamstring injury, was then caught on camera agreeing with the fan.

LaRavia had himself another huge game amid the Lakers’ 130-120 win against the Miami Heat on Sunday, and this time is was a Lakers fan in the home crowd who jokingly repeated the Wolves fan’s, ‘who is No. 12?’ quip. Following the game, LaRavia gave a shout out to Anthony Edwards while admitting that he found the entire situation quite funny.

“I kind of put my hands up and I kind of agreed with him, like who’s No. 12? I kind of played into it a little bit. I find that kind of stuff funny because I am not well known at the moment. Head down, working hard, that’s all I do,” LaRavia said. “I think it’s good. Shout out to Anthony Edwards for allowing that clip to go viral. I think it’s good. I think it’s funny.”

It’s been quite the week for Jake LaRavia as he’s strung together a stretch of strong games beginning with the win against the Timberwolves. He dropped 27 points in that game to supplement Austin Reaves’ 28 and eventual game-winner. He followed that up with 13 points in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies, and then capped off the week with 25 against the Heat.

LaRavia signed with the Lakers as a free agent in the offseason, and to this point he’s having a career year in what is his fourth season in the NBA. He’s appeared in all seven games for the Lakers at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 60 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 57.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, LaRavia is coming into his own as an NBA player, although he gives a lot of credit to playing alongside elite ball-handlers and playmakers like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“I preach this every time I talk to the media, it’s just very easy to play with Luka and AR,” LaRavia said. “A lot of my buckets are running past the defense in transition, just running harder that’s the other team, and just kind of getting those dunks or those layups, and then just shooting the catch and shoot threes.”