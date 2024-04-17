The Los Angeles Lakers haven't figured out how to beat the Denver Nuggets once — let alone four times in seven games. However, after handling the New Orleans Pelicans (for the second time in three days) in the Play-In Tournament, LeBron James' confidence in his group is warranted.
Including the play-in, the No. 7-seeded Lakers (47-35) enter the 2024 NBA Playoffs having won 12 of their last 15 games.
“We've been playing good ball,” LeBron said after posting 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in 41 minutes in the Lakers' gritty 110-106 win at the Smoothie King Center. “Everybody's contributing.”
In New Orleans, the Lakers used a 34-16 second quarter to seize control. Their defense withstood a late Pelicans surge, powered by Zion Williamson (40 points), Jose Alvardo, and Trey Murphy III.
D'Angelo Russell's recovery steal and ice-cold triple in front of the Pelicans' bench encapsulated the Lakers' two-way effort. LeBron took two charges in the third quarter, including one from a bulldozing Zion.
“Tonight we showcased what we were able to do both offensively and defensively,” said LeBron. “We’ve got a good group going right now, good rotation, good plan, and guys are coming in ready to go.”
“It revealed a lot about us and what we’re made of,” said Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.
D'ANGELO RUSSELL.
CLUTCH. 🥶
Lakers up 4 with 50 seconds left…. #SoFiPlayIn on TNT. pic.twitter.com/BpR8mOYXSZ
— NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2024
In the regular-season finale, the Lakers' superstars did the heavy lifting. On Tuesday, the supporting cast stepped up as LeBron (6-of-20 FG) and Davis (6-of-16 FG) struggled from the field.
(AD said he was restricted by back spasms on Tuesday but expects to be 100% by Game 1 on Saturday.)
“Aint no more pace,” LeBron said about his team's intensity. “Pace yourself for what? It's a sprint, now. We already been through the main thing. I'll do whatever it takes. All the percentages, and all that sh-t, it's out the window. The season's over with. It's about just winning. Win the game.”
LeBron getting to the rim anyway possible to try and get the 7 seed 💪pic.twitter.com/KrePcBCqGm
— LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) April 17, 2024
Russell (21 points, five 3s) officially put his late-season shooting slump to bed. Austin Reaves (16 points, six assists, five rebounds) effectively hounded C.J. McCollum (4-of-15 shooting). Gabe Vincent hit two huge 3s and provided key point-of-attack defense.
The Lakers shot 26-of-29 from the free-throw line, including their last 10 as the Pelicans closed the gap. LeBron and AD combined to shoot 18-of-20.
With Davis (15 rebounds, three blocks) manning the middle, the Lakers got stops when it mattered most and held the sharpshooting Pelicans to 9-of-30 from downtown.
“Bron just said it after the game,” said Ham. “What we saw in these two games is a microcosm of what we have to do be in the playoffs.”
"Night in, night out they [Anthony Davis and LeBron James] carry us… I'm glad our bench was able to step up tonight and make some plays."
Gabe Vincent talks about the Lakers' Play-in tournament win against the Pelicans 🗣
(Via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/HKruQg4AEx
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024
The Lakers' win sets up a tantalizing rematch with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and head coach Michael Malone. Including last year's sweep, the Lakers have lost eight straight games to the Nuggets — most of which have been decided in the fourth quarter.
“They know what it takes. They know how to win,” LeBron responded when asked for “preliminary thoughts” on the Round 1 matchup.
“They've been extremely dominant on their home floor over the last few years. They got an MVP on their team. They got a closer on their team. They got high-level players, they got high IQ players. They got a hell of a coach.”
"Just someone that got out of the insane asylum."
Darvin Ham on the chatter that the Lakers should have lost to the Pelicans on purpose to avoid playing the Nuggets in the 1st round 😅pic.twitter.com/GvdGW3OQQy
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024
Denver opened the season with a 119-107 win at Crypto.com Arena. On Feb. 8, a few Lakers' mental miscues proved the difference in an eight-point Nuggets victory. Denvers' 124-114 win on March 2 was more of the same.
“We have to play mistake-free basketball, and make it tough on them,” LeBron said about the Nuggets. “If we can play the greatest game we can play, they're gonna play the greatest game they play, it's gonna come down to one or two possessions. We'll see who executes then.”
"Me and Bron [LeBron James] had some conversations… We can't wait."
Anthony Davis' message for the Denver Nuggets back on Media Day 👀pic.twitter.com/Z7cCl9okYy
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024
Game 1 between the Lakers and Nuggets will tip off at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at Ball Arena.
“They've had a ton of success against our ballclub, but there's always a new day,” stressed Ham. “We feel comfortable. We like where we are. We like where the spirit of our group is.”