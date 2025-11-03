LeBron James has not played a single minute for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025-26 campaign thus far. However, as he nears his season debut while recovering from sciatica, he has had plenty of highlights to enjoy from the rest of the team.

That evidently included an alley-oop that Austin Reaves made for Bronny during the Lakers’ most recent win over the Miami Heat. James not only posted the actual sequence on his Instagram story, but also reshared another post comparing the dunk to one of his own.

“Like father like son! Bronny elevates for the oop from Austin,” the post read, per a clip posted on X by ClutchPoints.

Of course, there were plenty of other offensive highlights from the 130-120 win as well. Luka Dončić recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and paced a multi-pronged Lakers attack.

Austin Reaves scored 26 points and dished out 11 assists, finishing the night as a primary playmaker. Jake LaRavia sparked the bench with 25 points, eight assists and four steals, including a thunderous left-handed dunk early in the fourth quarter.

Article Continues Below

Jaxson Hayes enjoyed a perfect shooting night, finishing 7-for-7 and posting a season-high 15 points while hitting his first 3-pointer as a Laker. The Lakers jumped to an early 8–0 lead, built an 18-point advantage in the first half and led for the entire game.

Bronny’s alley oop resulted in the only points he scored on the night. However, he produced multiple hustle plays and had two assists and three steals as well in just over 18 minutes.

Marcus Smart reached a career milestone when he recorded his 1,000th career steal, finishing with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Alongside James, DeAndre Ayton missed the game with back spasms.

The Lakers now head to Portland on Monday while the Heat travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers the same night.