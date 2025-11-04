The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of their most surprising wins of the season Monday night, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115 despite missing three of their top stars — LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. The victory marked Los Angeles’ fourth consecutive win and improved its record to 6-2, with an unlikely hero leading the way.

Nick Smith Jr., now in his third NBA season, delivered a breakout performance that ignited the shorthanded Lakers. The 21-year-old guard, signed to a two-way contract earlier this season after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets, erupted for 25 points, six assists, one rebound, and one steal while shooting 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from three-point range in 27 minutes off the bench. His composure and energy helped Los Angeles rally in the second half to secure the win.

Speaking with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet after the game, Smith credited his coaches and teammates for the confidence they’ve shown in him.

“I just wanted to come out with energy. Coach JJ and the staff believe in me.” Nick Smith Jr. steps up in a shorthanded win — 3 shy of his career high and clutch when it mattered most. Get closer to the action with Spectrum SportsNet+.

“I just wanted to come out here with energy,” Smith said. “Coach JJ and the coaching staff believe in me and believe in this group no matter who we got, you know, our best players out — just come out here and compete and win. I feel like we did that today and we got to keep it going.”

Nick Smith Jr. emerged as the Lakers’ unexpected hero against Trail Blazers

Smith’s role has fluctuated early in his Lakers tenure, but Monday’s performance may signal his emergence as a trusted rotation piece. When asked what it meant to deliver in such a moment on a two-way deal, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“It’s big for me, man, especially having a coaching staff give me the utmost confidence to go out there and play my game, and my teammates definitely have done a good job of leading me in the right direction and I’m learning a lot, man… I’m just happy to be here,” he said.

Adding to the drama, Smith revealed he vomited at halftime but insisted on returning to finish the game.

“There was no way I was missing this one… just to get a chance to play with the guys and get a chance to compete and I guess I needed it, I don’t know — it just happened,” Smith said.

Head coach JJ Redick later praised Smith’s second-half takeover as a pivotal factor in the win. The guard’s efficient scoring and playmaking provided a crucial lift for Los Angeles, which leaned on its depth in the absence of its stars.

The Lakers also received strong outings from Deandre Ayton, who finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Rui Hachimura, who added 28 points. Los Angeles will return home to face the San Antonio Spurs (5-1) on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena, continuing an early-season surge fueled by unexpected contributors.