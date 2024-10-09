The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten their preseason slate underway with a pair of home games against the Timberwolves and Suns, and have dropped the both. Now, it's time for them to head out on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

LeBron James' workload has been light so far this preseason, as the Lakers star sat out the opener and then played just 16 minutes against the Suns, including a few with his son Bronny. Despite the limited minutes, James still wasn't happy about having to take the brief trip across the country.

“Can someone please explain to me why we’re getting on a ✈️ and heading to Milwaukee for 1 pre-season game!?!?” James wondered on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, the trip is part of the business, even in the preseason. The Timberwolves had to travel from Minnesota to Los Angeles to play the Lakers in the preseason opener, and the Bucks trip is the only game that the Lakers play outside of the Pacific Time Zone. Unsurprisingly, fans wasted no time trolling James about his take.

“Well LeBron, you are in the NBA. Typically there are two types of games, home and away. Home games are where you play in your home stadium, and away games are where you get on a ✈️ and fly to another teams stadium. The Miluwakee Bucks are next on your schedule, and it is an away game. Therefore, you are getting on a ✈️ to Milwaukee. Hope this cleared things up👍,” one fan sarcastically wrote. Another added, “The reason for this is because if you were to drive there it would take over 29 hours so I’m guessing your coaches thought it would be more efficient to fly. Hope this helps.”

Some of James' superfans rushed to the defense of the Lakers star.

“I’ll make some calls and address this issue for you GOAT,” a fan responded.

James and the Lakers will have four days off to head home after the matchup with the Bucks before they take on the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 15.