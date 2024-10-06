A unique approach to accountability is taking shape with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick. While many fans and media are used to non-answers and strategic subterfuge typically provided about coaching decisions, Redick spoke candidly to reporters about his frustrations in his team's poor execution in the preseason opener, a 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

When asked if he could give himself grace after a bad game, Redick seemingly said no and asked a question in his answer.

“I think the thing I was most disappointed with was our one-through-four reds, which is our switching. I just was really disappointed. We didn't execute that at all. Like, we maybe executed it less than 10 percent of the time. It's something we've drilled and it was very clear in the pregame meeting that that's what we were doing. So you certainly question, like, am I not making this clear? Is it something I'm doing?”

The reporter responded, “Were you hard on yourself last night?”

Redick replied, “A little bit. A little bit. But again, we talked about it this morning in our film session. We're all on the same page.”

The Lakers have their second preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST.

How JJ Redick as a coach can impact the Lakers

Iman Shumpert sat down for a one-on-one interview for his upcoming show, Taking One For The Team, which is set to debut on ESPN+ and Hulu on October 16.

“I think it's very easy to gain the trust of the team knowing that he's been through it,” says Shumpert. “He runs through a wall, he's in your face. He doesn't back down and he gets to work and he does his job. I think knowing all that, the integrity of a coach is so meaningful in the NBA and then he gets an opportunity,

Redick has been an emerging name in sports media and seemed to build something special with LeBron James for their Mind the Game Pod. The platform was a unique way to show the mental side of the game and how the game is more than physicality and requires a certain basketball IQ.

“I think JJ Redick has an incredible basketball mind,” says Shumpert. “I always loved watching his analytics work. Having him as an analyst is great. I think he gives a fair critique. I think he defends the players and protects the players as much as possible. And I think that he speaks the truth. So knowing that and knowing that combined with how he was as a player, people don't know, but JJ is pretty tough as a player.”

The Lakers begin their regular season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 p.m. EST.