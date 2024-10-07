LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history by playing together for the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together for the same NBA team.

Following the game, LeBron James shared an emotional message on X about playing alongside his son Bronny, expressing, “WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!!” accompanied by a series of emojis.

LeBron, approaching his 40th birthday in December, took the court as a starter for the Lakers in their second preseason game after sitting out Saturday's 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bronny, a rookie drafted by the Lakers in June with the 55th pick from USC, entered the game early in the second quarter to join his dad in this historic moment on his 20th birthday.

James Sr. recorded 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 16 minutes during the Lakers' 118-114 loss to the Suns, while Bronny went scoreless but grabbed two rebounds in 13 minutes of play.

After the game, LeBron, the NBA icon and all-time leading scorer entering his 22nd season, expressed to reporters that the experience “was pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family. It's definitely a moment that I will never forget.”

“For a father, it means everything. For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son — and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son — that's one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for,” the Lakers superstar continued.

LeBron and Bronny playing more games together for the Lakers

The duo looks forward to sharing the court again when JJ Redick’s Lakers continue their preseason preparations against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, followed by two games against the Golden State Warriors and another matchup with the Suns next week.

James Jr. also shared his excitement about playing with his father, “I was pretty psyched for that. I'm always thinking about, ‘That's my dad!', because that's literally my dad. But when I'm playing, he's just my teammate. That's all.”

The Lakers will kick off the 2024-25 NBA regular season at home against the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22. Last season, they fell 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after initially securing the seventh seed by winning a play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Any skepticism regarding the father-son duo's potential to play together after the Lakers drafted Bronny vanished in July when LeBron opted out of the final year of his previous contract, as expected, and reportedly signed a new two-year deal with the Lakers valued at $101.35 million, which is said to include a no-trade clause.

Bronny is one of three children LeBron shares with his wife, Savannah James. Their other children include 17-year-old Bryce, who plays shooting guard for Sierra Canyon High School, and their daughter, Zhuri Nova.