The Los Angeles Lakers have a gaping hole at center as they shift their focus toward building a championship roster around Luka Doncic. After parting with Anthony Davis in Sunday's blockbuster trade, the team has one healthy center (Jaxson Hayes) on a standard contract.

While finding a big man to anchor their defense and run pick-and-roll with Doncic is a top priority, General Manager Rob Pelinka said the center market isn't robust with the trade deadline two days away.

“We know that our roster has continued work to do to become complete… We know we have a need for a big,” Pelinka said at Doncic's introductory press conference on Tuesday. “The market for bigs right now, leading into the last two or three days of the trade deadline, is very dry. There's just not a lot available. So maybe we'll be able to do some stuff around the margins. I would say, in terms of a big move for that position, it's probably more realistic that would be something that comes in the offseason.”

While Pelinka downplayed the center market, the Lakers have been linked to several big men leading up to Thursday's 3 PM deadline.

The Lakers ranked 21st defensively before trading Davis, one of the league's top defenders, for Doncic, who is not known for his defensive aptitude. While the trade sets up Los Angeles for the next 5-10 years, they'll need to find a capable center if they hope to compete in the short term with LeBron James.

“Versatility, mobility, a vertical lob threat — I think that's a key to the spacing that Luka likes to play with — competitive. I think those are some of the core things,” Pelinka said when asked what the team wants in a center. “Those players are hard to find, but we'll accomplish the task before us. We'll find a way.”

The Lakers are known to be interested in Myles Turner. However, the Indiana Pacers are unlikely to move the big man before Thursday's deadline. Nic Claxton and Robert Williams are also targets, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Claxton emerged as one of the NBA's top defenders over the previous two seasons, ranking fourth in stocks (steals + blocks) behind only Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez. However, he's struggled to produce for the tanking Nets this season after signing a four-year, $97 million contract. With Brooklyn pivoting to a tank in year one of a rebuild, General Manager Sean Marks is taking calls on his players.

Williams has averaged 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 17.3 minutes per game over 17 appearances with the Portland Trail Blazers this season. The 27-year-old has battled numerous injuries throughout his career but is a former All-Defensive selection.

Los Angeles has also checked in on Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. Poeltl is averaging a career-high 14.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game on 61.1 percent shooting this season.

A deal for Claxton, Williams, or Poeltl would require the Lakers to part with their 2031 first-round pick, their final trade-eligible first-rounder. Los Angeles would also need to include several mid-sized contracts to match salary.

If Pelinka is looking for a cheaper alternative, Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe could be a viable option. The Lakers are one of several teams that have checked in on Sharpe's availability this season, league sources told ClutchPoints.

The 24-year-old has performed well lately, averaging 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds on 56.2 percent shooting in 18.3 minutes per game over his last 13 appearances. He's under contract for $4 million, meaning Los Angeles would not have to include significant salary in a deal.