Day'Ron Sharpe faces an uncertain future with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The fourth-year center is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer. Brooklyn could face a decision on his future much sooner.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for Sharpe ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, league sources told ClutchPoints.

After a hamstring injury forced him to miss the first six months of the regular season, Sharpe returned to the Nets' rotation in December. Over six appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds on 42.9 percent shooting in 15.2 minutes per game. He's notably attempted to expand his shooting range, converting 2-of-9 three-point attempts.

Sharpe has built a reputation as an elite rebounder since the Nets selected him 29th overall in 2021. The North Carolina product ranked second in the NBA in rebounding percentage last season, behind only Andre Drummond. He also made significant strides as a pick-and-roll finisher, passer and defender during the 2023-24 campaign.

Will the Nets trade Day'Ron Sharpe ahead of this year's deadline?

After failing to reach a rookie-scale extension with Sharpe this offseason, the Nets must decide whether to use a portion of their 2025 cap space to retain him. They are projected to lead the NBA in cap space this summer, with the ability to create upwards of $70 million, depending on roster decisions.

General manager Sean Marks has sought to maximize that flexibility in year one of a rebuild. Brooklyn will aim to avoid taking back long-term salary in trades, league sources told ClutchPoints.

After signing Nic Claxton to a four-year, $97 million contract, it's unclear whether the Nets will spend more on the position this summer. If not, they could seek a cheaper alternative through this year's draft, regarded as one of the deepest in years. Following the Mikal Bridges trade, Brooklyn has four first-round picks.

Marks has a successful track record drafting centers, selecting Jarrett Allen 22nd overall in 2017, Claxton 31st overall in 2019 and Sharpe 29th overall in 2021.

Several league executives pegged Sharpe's value at multiple second-round picks. With the fourth-year Net making $4 million this season, teams can match his salary in a trade using minimum contacts.