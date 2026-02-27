After two seasons with the Washington Commanders, offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz will be moving on, as he's now on the lookout for a gig with another team.

The one-time Pro Bowler has been released by the Commanders, according to insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The #Commanders are releasing starting center Tyler Biadasz, source said. Another center available in free agency. The 28-year-old has started 31 games over two seasons,” Rapoport posted on social media on Thursday night via Twitter, formerly Twitter.

The decision to let Biadasz go comes on the heels of the Commanders inking offensive lineman Andrew Wylie to a two-year $7.5 million contract extension.

Article Continues Below

Having turned just 28 years old in November, Biadasz should have lots of solid years in front of him in the NFL, and interest from other teams looking to shore up their offensive line can be expected to come his way.

A fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys at the 2020 NFL Draft, Biadasz played his first four seasons in the pros with the Jerry Jones' franchise. He left the Cowboys in 2024, but remained in the NFC East by signing a three-year contract worth $29.25 million with the Commanders.

In two seasons with the Commanders, the Wisconsin Badgers football program product Biadasz made 31 starts. During the 2025 campaign, he got a 70.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 11th out of 40 centers. He ranked first in hits allowed and 11th in penalties.

Washington's move on Tyler Biadasz incurs $8.1 million in dead money in 2026 and cap savings of $2.88 million.