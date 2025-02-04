Time is ticking for teams to get a deal done before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Among the many teams looking to make a significant upgrade, the Golden State Warriors continue to be at the front of the line when it comes to making a move. In their efforts to get Stephen Curry more help and remain in the Western Conference playoff picture, the Dubs have created a wide search around the league for another star.

Outside of showing their usual interest in LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors have also held conversations with the Phoenix Suns about just how available Kevin Durant is, sources first confirmed to ClutchPoints. Since then, many other reports have surfaced regarding the Dubs' interest in Durant.

Although the Suns kept things brief, swiftly turning down any speculation that Durant is available before the trade deadline, Phoenix has suddenly become a key talking point in league circles.

Even if the Suns hold true to the notion that Durant isn't available whatsoever over the next few days, what does the immediate future look like with a Jimmy Butler trade continuing to look unlikely? After all, Phoenix shares a 25-24 record with the Warriors and has been dealing with its own struggles this season.

Trade discussions around the league continue to develop in the aftermath of this past weekend's bombshell Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. Many around the NBA still don't understand what happened here, and the trade market as a whole is rather volatile right now.

More teams are showing a willingness to make significant moves as a result of the Doncic-Davis trade and the new duo forming in San Antonio with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

We should expect nothing less than several more trades being agreed upon between now and Thursday's trade deadline, starting with what the Warriors will ultimately do.

Warriors pursuing Kevin Durant, other stars

It has been a secret to nobody around the league that the Warriors have wanted to pair Curry with the best of the best since their unforeseen championship run in 2022. At that time, Durant again emerged as a possible trade candidate due to his time with the Brooklyn Nets running out, and LeBron has always remained a dream scenario in Golden State.

After all their years of battling in the NBA Finals, Curry and James have become very close friends. There have been multiple instances of the Warriors calling the Lakers about LeBron's availability, including at the trade deadline last season, only to be turned down every single time. Golden State even spoke with Los Angeles after their recent acquisition of Doncic to see what James' immediate future looked like, sources said.

LeBron is not available, and the golden scenario of pursuing Giannis is nothing more than a wish at this point. So, where does that leave the Warriors regarding Durant?

League sources informed ClutchPoints of a phone conversation the Warriors had with the Suns focused on Durant before the massive trades involving Doncic, Davis, Fox, and Zach LaVine. These conversations were once again visited when Phoenix was in San Francisco to play the Warriors on Jan. 31.

Whether or not the Warriors would even be able to acquire Durant with the assets they have is a topic for debate, but genuine interest exists here from Golden State's side of things to bring the two-time Finals MVP back to the Bay Area, sources said. Still, the Suns continue to tell the Warriors and other teams calling about Durant that they aren't willing to trade the 36-year-old superstar.

Of course, this could change if Durant were to ask out and wanted to return to the Warriors. If there is a deal for Durant and he is open to a reunion, the Warriors, league sources said, would do whatever it takes to make this happen.

In a perfect world, the hypothetical scenario of pursuing Durant would see the Warriors surrendering Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and another key asset to make this deal possible. Golden State would then have to part ways with significant draft capital, which raises obvious concerns about the future. But this is Durant we are talking about, and if he is available, the Warriors need to do everything they can to bring him back.

There has been growing internal frustration for the Suns due to their stalled pursuit of Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler. To possibly add Butler, the Suns would need to find a new home for Bradley Beal, which is tough because of his contract size and his no-trade clause. These ongoing rumors focused on Butler and Beal have not only bothered Devin Booker but also Durant as well, sources said.

Durant is not the only star-level talent the Warriors have inquired about around the league. Dubs owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. are keeping every single option on the table before Thursday's deadline. Of the realistic stars on a vast list of potential Warriors trade targets, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Jimmy Butler are the three most prominent names still on the trade block.

Players like LaMelo Ball and Paolo Banchero were also featured on this list, but neither young star is available. Rumors about Ball never reached Charlotte, as league sources said Golden State held only internal discussions about Ball being a possible option to pursue.

After having the framework of a trade in place with the Chicago Bulls that would've sent LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to the Dubs, talks ultimately fell through. This resulted in the Bulls striking a deal to send LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.

Very few options exist now for the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, which is why a sense of desperation surrounds this franchise. Even so, the Dubs are a calculated organization, and they will not make a trade just to make a trade. If the right move presents itself and Golden State can acquire an All-Star-level player for fair value, they have made it clear that they will make a move.

Despite the Warriors' strong trade interest in Durant and rumors about a potential reunion having legs, nothing is progressing on that front. The same can be said about Butler and his situation with the Heat, as the All-Star wing is focused on finding a way to the Suns.

This massive search for another star has led the Warriors to hold calls with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources said, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers regarding Paul George, whom the franchise heavily pursued in trade talks with the LA Clippers during the summer. However, interest in George is seen as marginal and viewed by league personnel as a “last-resort” option on the trade market.

A significant upgrade is needed for the Warriors to keep their championship window open. Unfortunately, Golden State has not really seen an opportunity to drastically improve their efforts this season. That is why the organization's search for superstar talent could continue into the offseason, especially since the Warriors are being cautious when it comes to sacrificing draft assets right now.

If the Warriors can't swing for the fences and pull off a huge move before the trade deadline, other options for improvement still exist. Golden State still holds a level of interest in Vucevic, sources said, and Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis remains a player the Warriors, and other organizations, are monitoring.

At some point, the Warriors will make a significant roster change. Many around the league are skeptical about whether their opportunity to do so comes before the trade deadline.

Lakers seeking immediate frontcourt help

The decision to trade Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic sent shockwaves through the NBA. While many still don't understand this trade from the Dallas Mavericks' perspective, it was a no-brainer for the Lakers.

Doncic is a 25-year-old superstar who now gets to learn from LeBron James at the end of his career, and he will receive the keys to the Lakers franchise. It is not hard to assume that Los Angeles will win at least one championship during the superstar's tenure.

Trading for Luka was an easy decision for Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office to make, but this is certainly not the only move they will make ahead of the trade deadline. Without Davis, Los Angeles is extremely thin in the frontcourt, which is why, sources said, they are going through all options to try and add a versatile, athletic big man.

Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and even newly acquired Maxi Kleber are all players the Lakers can leverage to find their new frontcourt addition before the trade deadline. Kleber can be traded again, however, his contract can't be aggregated with others.

Along with still holding interest in Myles Turner, who is unlikely to be moved by the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers are said to have Nic Claxton and Robert Williams III high on their list of targets, sources said. Claxton, who signed a four-year, $97 million contract with the Nets in July, has come up in a lot of trade rumors as of late. If Brooklyn doesn't trade him in the coming days, Claxton is expected to have multiple suitors when the offseason rolls around.

As for Williams, he has been rumored to be on the trade block since the offseason. Even so, the Portland Trail Blazers have maintained a firm stance on the former All-Defensive center, making it clear to teams inquiring about him that they want legitimate value in return since Williams was a player the Blazers specifically wanted from the Boston Celtics when trading Jrue Holiday.

A move to trade for either Claxton or Williams would likely result in the Lakers parting with their 2031 first-round pick.

Los Angeles' main priority right now is finding a rim-protecting big man who can thrive in pick-and-roll situations with the newly acquired Doncic. That is why the idea of the Lakers trading for Vucevic continues to fade.

Hawks, Hornets selling in the East

With Jalen Johnson out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury, the Atlanta Hawks are prepared to take a step back and continue building for the future. Veterans Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela continue to receive interest on the trade block, sources said.

While various teams have inquired about Bogdanovic, including the Suns, the Hawks are prepared to take their negotiations right up to the deadline due to their involvement in potential multi-team trades.

There has been mention of the Hawks possibly showing interest in Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, but league sources have downplayed Atlanta's involvement in such rumors. George is owed $211 million through the 2027-28 season, a contract that would be detrimental to the Hawks' overall growth and financial situation.

Elsewhere in the East, the Charlotte Hornets continue to signal to teams that they are willing to help facilitate trades and take on unwanted contracts for draft compensation. The Hornets recently found themselves involved in a small trade made on Monday night, swapping a 2030 second-round pick from Denver with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2029 second-round pick that originally belonged to the Suns.

The main reason for this trade was so the Thunder and Sam Presti could spread out their vast number of draft picks a little more. Presti will continue to do Presti things and put his team in a position to have multiple draft picks every single year.

As for the Hornets' roster, this isn't a team looking to take a major swing at the trade deadline. Recent rumors suggesting that Charlotte is showing interest in All-Star talent are not true. Sources said Josh Green and Cody Martin are the two players generating interest as athletic, versatile wings who would be moved for multiple second-round picks.

Latest on Jimmy Butler trade

We can't talk about the trade deadline without discussing Jimmy Butler and his situation with the Heat.

Well, nothing has really changed here. Butler has signaled to the Heat and other teams that he only wants to be traded to the Suns, yet no realistic path has presented itself due to Miami not wanting to take on Beal's contract. It is worth noting that Beal would welcome a trade to Miami, so perhaps anything can change between now and Thursday regarding these two teams.

Few teams have actually inquired about Butler recently due to the star's persistence in wanting to sign an extension with Phoenix, sources said.

The Warriors, who had inquired about Butler throughout the early portion of the season, showed legitimate trade interest in the six-time All-Star once their trade talks with the Bulls for LaVine fell apart. However, Butler informed the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

This resulted in more internal pushback from Golden State, sources said. Despite all of this drama, there are still big voices in the Warriors' organization that would welcome a Butler trade by Thursday.

Where will Butler end up?

If the Heat can't reach a deal with either the Suns or Warriors, the only two teams to hold significant conversations with Miami over the last week, it is a real possibility that Miami will seize any value they can.

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to lurk as the one dark-horse suitor for Butler at this time, as chatter surrounding Marcus Smart continues to grow in league circles. Do not count out the Grizzlies from making a big move to acquire Butler or another significant piece to make a real championship push in the West.

Other NBA trade deadline notes and intel

Los Angeles Clippers: Before trading PJ Tucker and Mo Bamba to the Utah Jazz for Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks, the LA Clippers had explored the possibility of trading for Toronto Raptors big man Chris Boucher, sources said. The Clippers made a similar offer for Boucher, similar to their deal with the Jazz, but the Raptors didn't want to acquire Tucker only to buy him out. Toronto continues to seek deals in other places, possibly helping facilitate a larger, multi-team deal.

Orlando Magic: The need for more scoring help has become very apparent for the Orlando Magic. However, league sources continue to indicate that Orlando is silent heading into the trade deadline. Could this mean that something is brewing behind the scenes? After all, the Magic are always one of the few teams that hardly ever leak anything.

San Antonio Spurs: Even after trading for De'Aaron Fox, the San Antonio Spurs are still active on the trade block. Given their athleticism and size, the Spurs see a real path to not only making the play-in tournament in the West but becoming a true playoff threat. Harrison Barnes is the key veteran to keep an eye on in San Antonio, especially since his contract could be combined with multiple draft picks if the Spurs wanted to take a big swing for a player like the Nets' Cam Johnson.

Utah Jazz: The Jazz remain interested in helping facilitate deals, and they are also receiving calls from teams continuing to inquire about John Collins and Collin Sexton, sources said. It continues to look unlikely that Utah would be moved by an offer for Walker Kessler.