The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back a familiar face this week after agreeing to sign Kyle Anderson after the veteran forward agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. Anderson was a productive role player for the Timberwolves during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before being traded to the Golden State Warriors that offseason.

He returns to a Wolves team looking to stock up for a playoff run in the Western Conference. With the pending signing of Kyle Anderson after the Grizzlies buyout becomes official, the Timberwolves roster will stand at 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. The Wolves filled another roster spot in bringing back Mike Conley Jr. after the veteran guard also agreed to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

The No. 30 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Anderson has developed into one of the league’s better role players. He began this season with the Utah Jazz after being a part of the three-team trade with the LA Clippers and Miami Heat involving Norman Powell and John Collins.

Anderson was traded to the Grizzlies as part of the Jaren Jackson Jr. deal at the deadline. He appeared in four games with the Grizzlies, including three starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He was averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals with splits of 78.9 percent shooting from the field, 100 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He began his career with the San Antonio Spurs where he played for four seasons before being traded to the Grizzlies. Anderson’s best offensive year came during the 2020-21 season when he averaged 12.4 points.