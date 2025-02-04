The Los Angeles Lakers introduced Luka Doncic as their new franchise player on Tuesday at the UCLA Training Center in El Segundo. Before reporters had the chance to ask the point guard questions about the shocking trade that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to the Purple and Gold, Rob Pelinka thanked Nico Harrison for approaching him about the deal.

This one will infuriate Mavs fans:

“Rob Pelinka thanks Nico Harrison for ‘bringing this opportunity to us'”, wrote Joey Mistretta on X.

It still doesn't feel real that Dallas actually traded their best player. Remember, Luka just led the league in scoring last season and led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. But, their frustration with his conditioning and habits apparently grew to a point where Harrison wanted to trade the Slovenian. In return, Dallas gets one of the best two-way players in the Association in Anthony Davis.

For the Lakers, this is a great deal. LeBron James doesn't have that many years left in the league. Doncic will become their new franchise cornerstone instead of AD, who is already 31 and gets injured very often. Luka meanwhile is just 25 and clearly in his prime. Yes, there are concerns about LA's defense with Bron and Doncic, but they will be a force together offensively.

The next massive priority for the Purple and Gold will be finding a big man to replace Davis. He's left a gaping hole at the five for the Lakers, who won't be winning anything unless they acquire a reliable center to complement their stars. Several players remain on their radar ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, including Walker Kessler, Jonas Valanciunas, Myles Turner, and others.

Mavericks fans continue to protest Harrison trading away Doncic, which is completely warranted. I mean, Luka said himself he was absolutely shocked by the news and thought it was April Fools Day.

Doncic continues to recover from an injury but should be back on the court soon for his new squad.