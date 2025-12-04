Coming down from 3-2 in this past October's World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now back-to-back world champions. As president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and the front office prepare their roster for a run at a potential three-peat, one Fall Classic hero will return to Dodger Stadium for his final season in 2026. Per X (formerly Twitter) account Talkin' Baseball, Miguel Rojas will return to Los Angeles for one final season in 2026.

Miguel Rojas is staying with the Dodgers in what will be the last season of his career He will remain with the organization beyond 2026 in the player development department pic.twitter.com/7LqbYfygME — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dodgers look to threepeat as World Series champions in 2026