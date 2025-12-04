The New York Jets were stunned to learn that Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan in the early hours of November 16. The seventh-year veteran was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen after an altercation outside of a restaurant at 2 a.m.

Following his release, Boyd returned to the hospital on November 26. The special teams standout indicated in a social media post that he had suffered a setback in his recovery. But he hadn’t provided an update since being readmitted to the hospital just before Thanksgiving .

On Wednesday, Boyd surprised the Jets by showing up at the team’s facility, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. He participated in a special teams meeting and spent the day reconnecting with concerned teammates.

Kris Boyd is recovering after being shot last month

After a brief stint with the Houston Texans, Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Jets over the offseason. However, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during training camp and has yet to take the field for New York.

Boyd spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Since departing Minnesota, he’s played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Texans. While he logged significant time as a defender and drew five starts for the Vikings in 2020, Boyd has played sparingly on defense since then. He’s primarily been used on special teams over the last three seasons.

Police are continuing the search for Boyd’s shooter. While authorities have identified a potential suspect, no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Boyd’s Jets teammates are just happy to see him up and about. Jermaine Johnson II asked fans to pray for the wounded player. And the fourth-year DE was thrilled to see him at the team’s practice facility.

“I've had friends that didn't survive gunshot wounds, so to be able to see him walking around with a smile on his face, be able to [talk] with him, I mean, it's always a blessing,” Johnson said, per Cimini.

The uplifting visit comes on the heels of an unexpected victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. Despite being underdogs at home against a 4-7 Falcons team, New York won on Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal as time expired. The Jets improved to 3-9 with the upset.