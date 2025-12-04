Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are reopening discussions surrounding his future with the team that he has spent his entire career with. With two MVPs and an NBA Finals victory to his name, Antetokounmpo is not just one of the best players in the NBA, but one of the best players in NBA history. However, there is a growing sentiment that he won't be able to win another championship with the Bucks.

They've seemingly exhausted all their resources in trying to build a contending team around him, but it just hasn't been enough, and now Milwaukee may have no choice but to trade their star. There is a growing belief that Antetokounmpo will demand a trade out of town, and while reports suggest that the Bucks will trade Antetokounmpo to where he wants to be traded, every team should be picking up the phone and calling the Bucks to see if a deal is a possibility. So, just what could each team offer the Bucks for Antetokounmpo's services?

Boston Celtics

Trade offer to Bucks: Derrick White, Anfernee Simons, two first-round picks

The Boston Celtics are using this season as a championship gap year of sorts. They traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in the offseason in an effort to get their finances in check during a season in which Jayson Tatum is sitting out. All plans go out the door if somebody like Antetokounmpo is available, though. Rumors have suggested that the Celtics are interested in flipping Anfernee Simons, who they got in the Holiday trade. Derrick White has also underwhelmed in a bigger role this year.

Brooklyn Nets

Trade offer to Bucks: Nic Claxton, Ben Saraf, Terance Mann, three first-round picks

The Brooklyn Nets have long had rumored interest in Antetokounmpo. The team is fresh off selecting five rookies in the first round, and they still have a surplus of future picks at their disposal. While the Nets aren't in a position to contend right now, and, therefore, seem like an unlikely trading partner for the Bucks, they do have a larger capital of picks to dangle in front of Milwaukee than most teams. The Bucks seem more likely to rebuild than retool if they do trade Antetokounmpo, so the Nets' offer could intrigue them.

Trade offer to Bucks: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Tyler Kolek, one first-round pick

The New York Knicks have arguably been the most aggressive team in the trade market in recent years. One such player they've added recently is OG Anunoby, but the Knicks would have to be willing to trade him in a package for Antetokounmpo. The problem with having made so many big deals in recent years is that the Knicks don't have much draft capital to trade, which will likely be needed in a trade with the Bucks. Reports have suggested that Antetokounmpo wants to play in New York, so if the Knicks can make it happen for this package, they should.

Trade offer to Bucks: Joel Embiid, one first-round pick

When it comes to pure talent, there aren't many players that the Bucks could get for Antetokounmpo who are better than Joel Embiid. Of course, Embiid has an ever-present injury problem. The Bucks probably wouldn't want to take on such a risk, but if Antetokounmpo forces his way out, Milwaukee could gamble on Embiid putting everything together and staying on the court. The Philadelphia 76ers don't have much else that would make sense to offer for Antetokounmpo.

Toronto Raptors

Trade offer to Bucks: R.J. Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji, two first-round picks

The Toronto Raptors have been the surprise team of the NBA this year. They are stuffed full of good but not great players, so a consolidation move could make sense. A package of R.J. Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Ochai Agbaji would allow the Bucks to stay afloat in a weak Eastern Conference this year.

Chicago Bulls

Trade offer to Bucks: Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, Jevon Carter, two first-round picks

The Chicago Bulls' offer for Antetokounmpo would be centered around expiring contracts. In this deal, not only do the Bucks shed Antetokounmpo's $58.5 million average annual value, but they take on three impending free agents. The Bucks could flip those players for more capital in a separate trade, or they could let them walk in free agency, and all of a sudden have a lot more cap space to rebuild next year and beyond.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Trade offer to Bucks: Can't acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

Being that the Cleveland Cavaliers are a second-round team, they can't aggregate contracts in a trade. Therefore, as currently stands, they don't have an offer they can make for Antetokounmpo.

Detroit Pistons

Trade offer to Bucks: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, Ron Holland, two first-round picks

The Detroit Pistons, just two years removed from owning the worst losing streak in NBA history, are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The next step in their progression could be making an all-in move. A deal for Antetokounmpo would certainly fit the description. While Antetokounmpo isn't a known 3-point shooter, and that is arguably the Pistons' biggest weakness, he'd be too good to pass up on if available.

Indiana Pacers

Trade offer to Bucks: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, two first-round picks

The Indiana Pacers were a win away from being NBA champions last season. Unfortunately, Tyrese Haliburton tore his achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and now the Pacers are looking like one of the worst teams in the NBA. Antetokounmpo would help the team get back on track this season and burst back into contention upon Haliburton's return next year. Trading for Antetokounmpo would come at the cost of some of Indiana's depth.

Atlanta Hawks

Trade offer to Bucks: Trae Young, Asa Newell, first-round pick

Trae Young is one of the best 3-point shooters and playmakers in the NBA, but his lack of defense has held the Atlanta Hawks back. Antetokounmpo is a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, so Atlanta would certainly enjoy the change of pace that he'd bring the franchise. The Bucks could covet an offensive threat as potent as Young,

Charlotte Hornets

Trade offer to Bucks: Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, two first-round picks

The Bucks may demand LaMelo Ball in a trade for Antetokounmpo, but the guard recently shut down any ideas of him being on the move. The Charlotte Hornets should instead build a package that pairs Ball and Antetokounmpo together. The two-time MVP is an athletic freak who would thrive catching lobs and receiving transition passes from Ball. Without the inclusion of Ball, it would take a surplus of draft picks and former number two pick Brandon Miller to get a deal done.

Miami Heat

Trade offer to Bucks: Terry Rozier, Norman Powell, Simone Fontecchio, two first-round picks

Like the Bulls offer, the Miami Heat could build a package based on expiring contracts. Miami has been seeking a star since Jimmy Butler demanded out of town, and Pat Riley has been able to entice superstars to play for the Heat before. Reports suggest the Bucks aren't going to look for the biggest trade package for Antetokounmpo, and they will instead trade him where he desires to be. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Antetokounmpo wanted to play in Miami.

Orlando Magic

Trade offer to Bucks: Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, first-round pick

The Orlando Magic already traded four first-round picks in the trade for Desmond Bane, so it seems unlikely they'd be aggressive in making another huge trade. It is even more unrealistic that the Bucks would have enough to conduct business with the Bucks. The team could offer up Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac, though. Both players are premier defensive talents.

Washington Wizards

Trade offer to Bucks: Bub Carrington, C.J. McCollum, Cam Whitmore, Malaki Branham, three first-round picks

The Washington Wizards are young and developing. Trading for Antetokounmpo would fast-track their rebuild. The Wizards and Bucks have experience doing business together, as it wasn't long ago that Milwaukee sent Khris Middleton to Washington. This trade would reunite the long-time Bucks' duo.

Denver Nuggets

Trade offer to Bucks: Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, Zeke Nnaji

The Denver Nuggets don't have any first-round picks to trade, so they are likely out of the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. An Antetokounmpo-Nikola Jokic pairing would sure be fun, though. Jokic is the best passing big man ever, and Antetokounmpo would reap the rewards. Both players are among the best players in the NBA, and together, the second championship that has eluded both would likely come.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Trade offer to Bucks: Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller

Like the Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves don't have tradeable first-round picks. The Timberwolves could offer more youth than Denver, in the form of Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Rob Dillingham. However, this trade couldn't happen until the NBA's recently signed rule passes on Dec. 15.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Trade offer to Bucks: Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, five first-round picks

Despite being 21-1 and fresh off an NBA championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder are better set up for the future than any other NBA team. They still have a surplus of future draft picks. While it seems unlikely the team will make a move now and risk messing up what they have going for them, the Thunder could outbid any other team with pure draft capital if they so chose to do so. In this proposal, the Thunder send five first-round picks for Antetokounmpo.

Portland Trail Blazers

Trade offer to Bucks: Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert, two first-round picks

The Portland Trail Blazers have depth, but they are missing a clear-cut 1A option. Deni Avdija is really good, but he isn't a megastar. The hope is that Damian Lillard will return to his old Trail Blazers form when he returns, but it is possible that he is just too far out of his prime. An Antetokounmpo trade would get Portland their top dog. Of course, an Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing didn't work out as recently as last season, which could put a wrench in this trade. The Bucks could be incentivized to take on Scoot Henderson, a former number three overall pick who hasn't quite lived up to his potential yet.

Utah Jazz

Trade offer to Bucks: Lauri Markkanen, Cody Williams, three first-round picks

The Utah Jazz have held onto Lauri Markkanen for the duration of their latest rebuild, despite many assuming that they'd blow it up at some point. Their hand would be forced, and they'd have to include the Finnish hooper if the Greek Freak was on the table. Danny Ainge is a wizard when it comes to the trade market, so perhaps he could pull off a blockbuster like this.

Golden State Warriors

Trade offer to Bucks: Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, Al Horford, first-round pick

This is another trade that couldn't take place until Dec. 15, but the Golden State Warriors want to make one last championship push with the core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. Jonathan Kuminga has always had one foot out the door, and he could be used as the centerpiece for an Antetokounmpo trade. This move would decimate Golden State's depth, though, which is far from ideal for a team as old as the Warriors are.

Los Angeles Clippers

Trade offer to Bucks: Derrick Jones Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Kobe Brown, first-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a path to selling. The team has struggled this year, and their problems most recently culminated in their parting ways with Chris Paul. If anybody could save them, it would be Antetokounmpo. A trio of Antetokounmpo, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard would be pretty dang scary.

Los Angeles Lakers

Trade offer to Bucks: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent, first-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers fans are spoiled. The Luka Doncic trade was an anomaly, and they won't be getting whichever superstar they want for cheap going forward. It would surely require Austin Reaves to get a deal for Antetokounmpo done. Reaves has developed into one of the best players in the NBA this season.

Phoenix Suns

Trade offer to Bucks: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, two first-round pick swaps, five second-round picks

The Phoenix Suns got a first-round pick, five second-round picks, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks in return for Kevin Durant. If they flipped those two players for Antetokounmpo, essentially making the trade a Durant-for-Antetokounmpo swap, the Suns' front office would have to be praised. Brooks has helped instill culture in Phoenix, and he is playing quite well for the Suns, but Antetokounmpo is on a whole different level as a player.

Sacramento Kings

Trade offer to Bucks: Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, first-round pick

Rumors are already swirling that the Sacramento Kings could trade any or all of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine. In all likelihood, those players would be dealt for draft capital, but perhaps the Kings could just look to upgrade.

Trade offer to Bucks: Anthony Davis, first-round pick

The Dallas Mavericks messed up by trading Doncic for Anthony Davis. Flipping Davis for Antetokounmpo could help right that wrong. However, this trade would be just as dumb for the Bucks as the Doncic trade was for the Mavericks. Davis is just too injury-prone at this point in his career.

Houston Rockets

Trade offer to Bucks: Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., two first-round picks

Fred VanVleet can't be traded until Dec. 15. Once he is eligible to be moved, the Houston Rockets need to consider trading him because their championship window is now, and the point guard is out for the year with an ACL tear. The inclusion of his contract would likely be a necessity to land Antetokounmpo in Houston. Antetokounmpo was rumored as a Rockets' target in the offseason, but Houston ultimately added Kevin Durant in the biggest trade in NBA history. Both players are near 7-feet tall and can do things that players that tall shouldn't be able to do. Durant's shooting would work wonders with Antetokounmpo's physicality.

Memphis Grizzlies

Trade offer to Bucks: Ja Morant, GG Jackson, Brandon Clarke, two first-round picks

Ja Morant is one of the other NBA stars who has heard his name in trade rumors this season. Morant has already been suspended this season and in years past, and Memphis may be growing tired of his antics. Trading him for Antetokounmpo would provide the Grizzlies with a clear upgrade. For the Bucks, it wasn't long ago that Morant was seen as a potential face of the NBA, and he is still just 26 years old. There is plenty of time for Morant to return to star status and lead a team for years to come after a change of scenery.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trade offer to Bucks: Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey, Jordan Hawkins, first-round pick

Zion Williamson is dealing with yet another injury, and it may be time for the New Orleans Pelicans to cut their losses. The Pelicans need to win sooner rather than later because they traded their 2026 first-round pick unprotected. Losing gains the Pelicans nothing. Antetokounmpo would replace the freakish athletic traits that Williamson possesses, and he'd bring so much more to the table for New Orleans. Williamson was viewed as one of the most highly touted prospects ever coming out of Duke, so perhaps the Bucks think he can still become the generational talent that he was supposed to become.

San Antonio Spurs

Trade offer to Bucks: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, two first-round picks

The San Antonio Spurs made a lot of sense as an Antetokounmpo trade destination in the offseason when they owned the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. That pick has since turned into Dylan Harper, but the Spurs still have the assets to get a deal done. A frontcourt pairing of Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama would be a nightmare for opposing defenses and offenses alike.