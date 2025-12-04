Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert looks to be on the field in Week 14, when the Bolts lock horns with the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a “Monday Night Football' showdown.

That is despite Herbert having surgery in his left hand that he injured in Week 13's 31-14 win at home over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Oregon Ducks star signal-caller recently provided some information on his hand after going under the knife.

“Justin Herbert said he had a plate and multiple screws put in his hand during surgery. Said the fracture was successfully ‘stabilized,'” reported Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

As for his availability against the Eagles, he said, “That’s the plan, to prepare as if I’m going to play.”

However, Herbert did not practice on Wednesday, opening the door for doubts on whether he would be ready to go in Week 14. He will still have chances to take part in Chargers practices, though, before the meeting with Philadelphia.

In the event that Herbert gets ruled out for Week 14's edition of Monday Night Football, the Chargers would likely go with Trey Lance to be their starter under center. Lance has seen minimal action on the field so far in his first season with Los Angeles, appearing in only three games and going 7-for-13 for 90 passing yards and three first downs.

As for Herbert, he has 2,842 passing yards with 21 touchdowns against 109 interceptions on a 66.9 percent completion rate through 12 starts in 2025.