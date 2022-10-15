It hasn’t been the smoothest of preseasons for Russell Westbrook in Year two with the Los Angeles Lakers. The All-Star point guard was forced to exit the team’s preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings with an apparent injury.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Russell Westbrook suffered a hamstring injury after he was seen entering the locker room shortly after getting pulled from the playing court.

Russell Westbrook left the floor and went straight to the locker room – we’ll get an update shortly. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 15, 2022

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has a left hamstring injury and won’t return to game tonight vs. Kings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2022

With Russell Westbrook not exactly seen as the most beloved figure in Tinsel Town right now, the last thing he needs before the season is an injury to start off the campaign. There’s been speculation about trying Westbrook off the bench, which could now happen by default should his injury lead to any time off the floor.

The Lakers spent the offseason seemingly preparing to ease out Russell Westbrook from his previously high-usage role into one that features less time with the team’s starters. They acquired Patrick Beverley via trade then signed the man Westbrook initially replaced in Dennis Schroder to bolster their backcourt rotation.

It remains to be seen how Westbrook’s minutes and usage shake out next season, but based on the rumblings that have emanated from the Lakers organization throughout the offseason, there’s a good chance something gives one way or another.

Either Russell Westbrook finds his groove and becomes a vital part of the Lakers attack or they find a way to either ship him out and barring that, just minimize his role. It’s going to be an interesting start to the season in LA.