As the Cincinnati Bengals gear up for their 2025 NFL training camp, much of the spotlight remains on the star-studded offense led by Joe Burrow and his elite receiving corps. Yet, beneath that glamour lies a defense in flux. They are also grappling with contract stalemates and personnel uncertainty.

Remember that pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson continues his holdout, clouding the defensive outlook. As such, another player stands at a pivotal junction under intense pressure to elevate his game: safety Geno Stone. His performance and development may prove crucial if the Bengals want to shore up a defense that’s been notably porous and step closer to fulfilling their Super Bowl ambitions.

As camp kicks off, all eyes should focus on Stone’s ability to bounce back and carve out a defining role in Cincinnati’s revamped defense.

2025 Season Preview

After locking down their star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with lucrative contract extensions, the Bengals have now paid most of their key offensive players over the past 16 months. The distractions linked to Chase’s past training camp issues have been addressed, too. In addition, concerns about Higgins’s late-season availability have faded. On paper, Cincinnati’s offense looks stable and formidable. Joe Burrow should continue to command one of the league’s most talented receiving duos. However, beneath this surface of calm, there remains a brewing uncertainty on the defensive side of the ball.

That uncertainty centers largely around the ongoing contract impasse with defensive standout Trey Hendrickson. Fresh off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons. he remains unsigned and absent from offseason workouts. The Bengals have yet to find common ground in talks. This has fueled fears that their best defensive player may not be available when the season starts. Of course, that would be a troubling prospect given how much the defense struggled throughout the 2024 campaign.

Yes, the front office has aggressively targeted defensive reinforcements through the draft and free agency. That said, the unresolved Hendrickson situation and other defensive gaps leave questions about the team’s ability to stop opponents. This defensive fragility could prove to be the Achilles’ heel that shapes Cincinnati’s fortunes in 2025.

The Player Under Most Pressure

If there is a beacon of hope for Cincinnati’s defense, it lies in Geno Stone. He is the versatile safety whose career stands at a crossroads entering 2025. Stone’s value is rooted in his proficiency as a single-high free safety. That's a role where he has historically shined. He has boasted an impressive 83.3 PFF coverage grade when deployed in that alignment over his career.

This proficiency gains added significance with the arrival of Al Golden as Cincinnati’s new defensive coordinator. His scheme at Notre Dame leaned heavily on single-high safety looks. Golden’s familiarity with this role could provide Stone a much-needed boost and a framework to rediscover the form he showed earlier in his career.

Last season, however, Stone struggled mightily. He posted a career-low 53.7 PFF coverage grade. That highlighted a dip in effectiveness that raised concerns among Bengals coaches and fans alike. With the new defensive staff emphasizing consistency and smart positioning, Stone is presented with a golden opportunity to revitalize his value. His success or failure to do so will significantly influence the unit’s ability to improve its sagging coverage metrics and run defense.

Safety Battles

Stone’s position group enjoys coaching continuity apart from the departure of safety Vonn Bell. This gives him a stable environment to compete in. Still, the safety room is competitive. It features players like Jordan Kovacs and upcoming talents PJ Jules, Jaylen Key, and Shaquan Loyal. All are vying for meaningful snaps. Stone does not have a guaranteed starting spot locked down. His spot depends on the quality of his performance and ability to fend off challengers in camp.

The pressure is undeniable. He must prove he belongs as the defensive backfield’s leader or risk losing his role to hungry contenders. With the Bengals betting on Golden’s scheme to unlock defensive potential, Stone’s bounce-back season is not just personal redemption. It’s a critical ingredient for Cincinnati’s defensive revival.

Looking Ahead

In a Bengals offseason dominated by headline-grabbing contract negotiations for stars like Hendrickson and a roster full of offensive firepower that has rarely failed to impress, safety Geno Stone quietly emerges as the figure under perhaps the most direct pressure to rise in 2025.

The Bengals’ defensive renaissance hinges on whether Stone can recapture his single-high safety prowess under Golden’s guidance. That could offset the potential absence of star edge rushers and stabilizing a unit desperate for consistency. With a challenging schedule ahead and the expectations of a Super Bowl push looming, Stone’s ability to rebound and excel could make a difference between another disappointing season and a breakthrough year.

His performance will not only shape his career trajectory. It could prove instrumental in determining whether Cincinnati’s defense finally becomes a complement worthy of its explosive offense. As training camp unfolds, Cincinnati’s underdog defensive linchpin faces the ultimate test.