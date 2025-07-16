The Denver Broncos have officially signed 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron to a four-year, $18.05 million NFL rookie contract, locking in a key piece of their draft class just before the team kicks off training camp. The deal includes a $9.8 million signing bonus, a fifth-year option, and sets Barron's cap hit at $3.29 million in 2025.

As reported by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, the Broncos and Barron finalized the agreement late Tuesday night, avoiding any distractions before rookies reported tomorrow. The timing is ideal as Denver looks to integrate its newest defensive weapon quickly into Vance Joseph’s defensive scheme.

The 2025 NFL Draft selection (No. 20 overall) out of the University of Texas fits the mold of what Joseph and Sean Payton seek in a hybrid defensive back. Barron offers positional flexibility, capable of lining up as a boundary corner, slot defender, or even at safety. In his final collegiate season, he tallied 67 tackles and five interceptions—numbers that reflect his instinctive, ball-hawking nature.

At the NFL Combine, Barron clocked a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash. His athletic profile (5-foot-11, 194 pounds) matches his high football IQ, giving him a legitimate shot to start opposite Pat Surtain II or slot in as Denver’s No. 3 corner in nickel packages.

More than just a skillful defender, the former Longhorn earned praise during the draft process for his maturity. On draft night, he made headlines by asking to speak to the entire Broncos draft room and thanking them for changing his family’s life—a moment that quickly went viral. Payton has since cited Barron’s humility and coach-ability as culture-driving traits.

With Barron now under contract, the team has signed six of its seven 2025 draft picks. Only second-round running back RJ Harvey remains unsigned, as negotiations continue over guaranteed structure following precedent-setting deals by early second-rounders.

The contract reiterates the team’s commitment to building a faster, more physical defense. His early arrival at training camp ensures he’ll have a full offseason to compete, learn, and make an immediate impact.

If early signs hold, Barron has the potential to become a cornerstone in the Broncos’ secondary—a unit aiming to return to elite form. With a strong support system and his contract finalized, he enters camp with everything to prove and all the tools to succeed.