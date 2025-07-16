The Cleveland Browns prepare to enter their 2025 NFL training camp under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s steady hand. However, there's a cloud of uncertainty that looms large over their offense. Sure, the defense, spearheaded by Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, remains a formidable force. Still, questions swirl around the quarterback position. Crucially, the offensive line tasked with protecting whichever signal-caller should emerge victorious from the training camp battle.

Among the Browns’ roster, one player does stand out as carrying the weight of the franchise’s hopes more than any other: Dawand Jones. He's the team's young tackle who faces a pivotal crossroads in his career. As the Browns embark on what promises to be a challenging season, the pressure mounts on Jones to hold the line and anchor the offense’s front.

2025 Season Preview

The Browns head into the 2025 season facing a challenging offensive outlook. Whichever quarterback emerges from the competition, whether it's Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel,will likely endure significant pressure behind a line plagued by injuries and inconsistency. Tackles Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin have struggled with availability. They have missed a combined 34 games over the past two years. Yes, the Browns have a sturdy interior trio in Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller. That said, their fragile edges leave the quarterbacks vulnerable to relentless defensive assaults.

On the ground, running backs Jerome Ford and rookie Quinshon Judkins must find and exploit the limited running lanes against aggressive defenses. Note that Judkins is dealing with off the field issues as well. The receiving corps offers limited firepower beyond veteran Jerry Jeudy, too. Third-year wideout Cedric Tillman, despite being a locked-in starter with 50 catches, recently sustained a minor injury that further clouds the depth chart. Tight end David Njoku will have to channel his 2023 Pro Bowl-level production to keep the passing game competitive.

Defensively, Cleveland remains anchored by stars like Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. On the flip side, without offensive consistency to sustain drives, the defense risks fatigue under constant pressure. Faced with these hurdles, the Browns are likely to remain near the bottom of the AFC North. This places a premium on solidifying the quarterback and o-line positions moving forward.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Cleveland Browns trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

Facing the Pressure

At just 23 years old and entering his third NFL season, Dawand Jones carries an outsized burden for a young player. Drafted in the fourth round in 2023, Jones was thrust immediately into the starting right tackle role. His rookie season showed promise. He even earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team despite it being cut short by a season-ending knee injury. However, Jones struggled through his sophomore campaign. His move to left tackle, which was after Jedrick Wills Jr tore his MCL last season, was marred by a fractured fibula suffered after only three games. That's where he posted a notably poor 44.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade.

The context makes this a defining season for Jones. Recall that the Browns allowed 66 sacks last year. That was the second-highest total in the NFL, underscoring how pivotal solid offensive line play will be. Jones is the lone starter on Cleveland’s offensive line under 30 as well. The rest of the unit, including veterans like Conklin and the recently added Cornelius Lucas, are entering or in their 30s.

Time to Step Up

As such, the Browns desperately need Jones to step up and anchor the line at left tackle in Wills’ absence. Should he falter or succumb to injury again, veteran Lucas is the fallback option. However, the front office and coaching staff have made it clear they want young talent. In particular, they want Jones to be the team’s protector at the crucial blindside spot.

That makes 2025 a make-or-break season for Jones. This label is well earned given the stakes: the Browns' offensive survival depends heavily on his performance. His size is imposing, but the chops to sustain consistency and durability are still in development. If he cannot solidify his role, Cleveland’s quarterback situation will become even more precarious. That could force their offense into a perpetual state of crisis and likely dooming their playoff hopes.

Looking Ahead

As the Browns' 2025 training camp opens in Berea, all eyes will soon focus on Dawand Jones. He enters as a linchpin upon which the entire offense’s fate could hinge. In a season defined by transitions and uncertainty at quarterback, the young tackle’s ability to remain healthy and effective could dictate the Browns’ fortunes.

With a battered offensive line and a limited offensive arsenal behind him, Jones carries the immense pressure of protecting an unstable quarterback room and enabling the offense to find its rhythm. His performance in camp and beyond will not only shape his career trajectory. It could also determine whether the Browns ascend in the AFC North or remain entrenched in its cellar. The countdown to judgment for Dawand Jones' 2025 campaign is firmly underway.