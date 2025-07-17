After 130 shows across the world, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band made history as The Boss' latest tour became the highest-grossing venture of his career.

Billboard reports Springsteen's latest tour grossed nearly $730 million during its three-year run. That is more than double what his 2012 tour with the E Street Band — the Wrecking Ball Tour — grossed in 2012, which was previously his highest-grossing venture.

Additionally, he sold over 4.9 million tickets across the 130 shows, averaging $5.7 million per show. They added that his ticket prices remained reasonable. The prices jumped 29% from Springsteen and the E Street Band's last tour, the River Tour, in 2017, but that was reasonable all things considered.

Is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's tour one of the highest-grossing tours ever?

Bruce Springsteen, who started his 2025 European Tour with the E Street Band and made major setlist changes during their Manchester show, performing in Asbury Park on September 15, 2024.
Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

With the near-$730 million haul, Springsteen's latest tour became one of the highest-grossing tours ever. He joins the elite company of Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and U2 as artists who have grossed over $700 million on one tour. Overall, The Boss is one of five artists to gross over $2.3 billion during his tours.

The latest tour by Springsteen and the E Street Band was their first in nearly six years. They last embarked on The River Tour from January 2016 to February 2017. In between tours, The Boss did the Springsteen on Broadway residency shows.

Initially, the run lasted from October 2017 to December 2018. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Springsteen did another engagement at the St. James Theatre from June 2021 to September 2021.

In 2025, Springsteen made up several European shows he postponed in 2024. The Boss visited England, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Italy.

He renamed the tour the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour for the 2025 leg. Springsteen opened every show with a rant aimed at President Donald Trump, and the setlist was tweaked to include songs like “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “Death to My Hometown.”

The rest of the show was filled with The Boss' greatest hits. Songs like “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born to Run,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” were also included in the setlist.

It is unclear when Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour again. Hopefully, it is not another six-year wait before they hit the road.

