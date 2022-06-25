The Los Angeles Lakers only had one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, they made some noise by bringing the sons of two NBA legends after the draft. They inked Scotty Pippen Jr. (son of Scottie Pippen) to a two-way deal while Shareef O'Neal (son of Shaquille O'Neal) will play on their Summer League squad.

Pippen enters the NBA after a three-year stint with Vanderbilt. He averaged over 20 points and four assists per game in each of his last two seasons. Although he went undrafted, he will continue the family name in the NBA with the Lakers. Scottie Pippen shared the pride he felt for his son in a tweet. He said that he is excited to root for him on the Lakers.

Expand Tweet

Pippen Jr. said that he anticipates being seen differently because his father played in the NBA. Living up to his father's standards will be extremely tough. However, he doesn't have to do nearly as much as he did in order to be seen as a successful player. He could become a solid player for LA, who will have to bank on any young player they can get becoming a key rotation piece.

As a 6-foot-1 guard, he will have to improve his outside shooting and continue being a pesky defender. Just like any player on a two-way, his odds of becoming a high-level player are slim. Still, if he makes the right adjustments, it's possible.

The Lakers' most notable addition in the 2022 NBA Draft was Max Christie. LA picked him 35th overall and he said that he is thrilled to play with LeBron James and company.