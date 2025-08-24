The Atlanta Braves have been one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball this season. They entered Sunday's action 11 games behind the New York Mets for the final playoff spot, looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Amazins. Injuries have been a big issue in Atlanta, leading to some trades for veterans with limited upside. The Braves have released Erick Fedde, whom they recently traded for.

“The Atlanta Braves released veteran right-hander Erick Fedde on Sunday, less than one month after he was acquired from St. Louis,” The Associated Press reported.

Fedde had a disastrous start to the season with the Cardinals. He posted a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts, which led to the Redbirds giving him to Atlanta. After St Louis made a deal to bring him in at the 2024 trade deadline, Fedde went for cash or a player to be named later in 2025. In five appearances with Atlanta, he had an 8.10 ERA in 23.1 innings. That includes allowing six runs in four innings of relief on Friday.

The Braves also placed reliever Aaron Bummer on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. It comes at a tough time for the lefty, who had allowed just one run in his last five appearances. He should be back in Atlanta's bullpen next year, as he signed a two-year contract last offseason.

The Braves called up Wander Suero and Hunter Stratton, both right-handed pitchers, to fill out their roster, per the AP. Nothing will get Atlanta into the playoff discussion, but solid performances from these prospects could lead to optimism for 2026. Neither pitcher is among the top 30 prospects in the organization, per MLB.com.

After finishing the series with the Mets on Sunday, the Braves hit the road for three games against the Miami Marlins and four games against the Philadelphia Phillies.