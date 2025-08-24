The Alabama football team has some big expectations for Year 2 under coach Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer is looking for the right quarterback, following the departure of Jalen Milroe. While Alabama football feels they have found Milroe's replacement, there appears to be some mystery about who the no. 2 play caller will be.

Ty Simpson will start for Alabama to open the 2025 season. DeBoer is reluctant however to name a second-string play caller, as Keelon Russell and Austin Mack fight for that job.

“We won’t really get into that as far as who’s the second,” Kalen DeBoer said to reporters, per On3. “These guys are going to keep competing. That’s for every position. So, right now, there’s balance between in some things we do, the reps, but there’s certainly coordination on who’s getting those reps as well.”

Mack transferred to Alabama from Washington, where DeBoer previously coached. Russell meanwhile is a true freshman, and one of the top overall recruits in the 2025 national football class.

Alabama football finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff.

Alabama has high expectations for the 2025 season

The Crimson Tide frequently made the College Football Playoff when Nick Saban was running things. Now with Saban retired, Alabama fans want the same from DeBoer.

Alabama had some issues in the 2024 season, and struggled to compete in some of their games. The Crimson Tide got beat soundly by Oklahoma, and lost close games to Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The season was capped by a disappointing loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The program is looking for a new leader, following the loss of Milroe. Time will tell if Simpson is the right answer at quarterback, or one of their other players. Russell comes in with lots of accolades. He was the no. 2 overall player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247 Sports.

Alabama starts the season on August 30, in a battle against ACC power Florida State. Florida State is trying to bounce back from a disastrous 2024 season, that saw the team post just two victories.