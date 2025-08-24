The Alabama football team has some big expectations for Year 2 under coach Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer is looking for the right quarterback, following the departure of Jalen Milroe. While Alabama football feels they have found Milroe's replacement, there appears to be some mystery about who the no. 2 play caller will be.

Ty Simpson will start for Alabama to open the 2025 season. DeBoer is reluctant however to name a second-string play caller, as Keelon Russell and Austin Mack fight for that job.

“We won’t really get into that as far as who’s the second,” Kalen DeBoer said to reporters, per On3. “These guys are going to keep competing. That’s for every position. So, right now, there’s balance between in some things we do, the reps, but there’s certainly coordination on who’s getting those reps as well.”

Mack transferred to Alabama from Washington, where DeBoer previously coached. Russell meanwhile is a true freshman, and one of the top overall recruits in the 2025 national football class.

Alabama football finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff.

Alabama has high expectations for the 2025 season

The Crimson Tide frequently made the College Football Playoff when Nick Saban was running things. Now with Saban retired, Alabama fans want the same from DeBoer.

Alabama had some issues in the 2024 season, and struggled to compete in some of their games. The Crimson Tide got beat soundly by Oklahoma, and lost close games to Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The season was capped by a disappointing loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The program is looking for a new leader, following the loss of Milroe. Time will tell if Simpson is the right answer at quarterback, or one of their other players. Russell comes in with lots of accolades. He was the no. 2 overall player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247 Sports.

Alabama starts the season on August 30, in a battle against ACC power Florida State. Florida State is trying to bounce back from a disastrous 2024 season, that saw the team post just two victories.

More NCAA Football News
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Matt Rhule stunningly claims he ‘didn’t always like’ Nebraska football in 2024Benjamin Adducchio ·
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson scores a touchdown during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium.
Kansas State football QB Avery Johnson’s dad, brother apologize for fighting after Ireland gamePreston Byers ·
After Southern University lost to North Carolina Central 31-14, the reasoning behind Jalen Woods not starting was revealed.
The real reason why Southern University didn’t start Jalen WoodsRandall Barnes ·
image thumbnail
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule ready for more Year 3 magic with College Football Playoff goalBenjamin Adducchio ·
SEC logo in the middle with South Carolina's Dylan Stewart on one side and Texas' Colin Simmons on the other hand
Top 5 pass rushers in the SEC for 2025 seasonTroy Finnegan ·
Bill Belichick Taylor Swift Jordon Hudson
Bill Belichick’s GF channels Taylor Swift before season openerAutumn Hawkins ·