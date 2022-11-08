By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, that is highly unlikely.

"They're probably looking at marginal changes around the edges at best.. The organization seems to be moving in a direction where they're going to resist moving 1st round picks if the season continues to go down this path." Shams Charania on the Lakers 👀pic.twitter.com/SSeJp0Gfd5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 8, 2022

“They’re probably looking at marginal changes around the edges at best. That means trying to make deals without putting in first round picks… The organization seems to be moving in a direction where they’re going to resist moving 1st round picks if the season continues to go down this path.”

The Lakers only have two first-round picks throughout the rest of the decade. They have a first-rounder in 2027 and 2029 and are apparently unlikely to move them.

As the Lakers continue to plummet in the Western Conference, it could become possible Los Angeles contemplates trading Anthony Davis. Davis is still incredibly productive, averaging 23.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. But if the Lakers cannot win with him and LeBron, and don’t have the assets needed to improve the team, it might make sense.

You could potentially land a couple first round picks in a trade for Davis. He is 29 years old, so he likely still has a few very good years left. But considering his checkered injury past, the longer they hold onto Davis, his value will continue to diminish.