The New England Patriots are turning over a new leaf this season, and they have a new regime ready to win games. With head coach Mike Vrabel coming in, he has a vision for how he wants this team to be, and they should trust him with the experience he's had in the league.

Drake Maye will be the quarterback to lead the team once again this season, but he may not have some of his running mates who were drafted with him last season. Ultimately, there's a chance he's the only player left on the team in the 2024 draft class, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“Guard Layden Robinson (fourth round) was with the third unit for most of the preseason, and guard/tackle Caedan Wallace (third round) and receiver Javon Baker (fourth round) didn't build decisive momentum in recent weeks while hanging on the roster bubble,” Reiss wrote.

“Meanwhile, receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) is expected to land on injured reserve due to shoulder surgery, while cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (sixth round) was already on IR after tearing his ACL. Quarterback Joe Milton III (sixth round) was traded in April and tight end Jaheim Bell (seventh round) was waived Friday,” Reiss continued.

In all honesty, this is Vrabel's fault because he wasn't a part of the regime last season. Hopefully, some of these players made a case to stay on the roster as the team has just a few days until they have to cut down to 53 players.

Patriots dealing with issues from the past

The Patriots have made some decisions over the past few years, and unfortunately, it's affecting what they're doing now and what they plan on doing in the future. Looking at the current roster, some around the league are seeing that they don't have a lot of depth, according to Reiss.

“One NFL front office source who has watched the Patriots this preseason described his view of them this way: Improving, playing hard, but thin in multiple spots beyond their starting lineup because of shaky drafts in recent years that have contributed to a roster that will require more than one year to replenish,” Reiss wrote.

It may take some time for the Patriots to get where they want to, and that's probably why they've been mentioned as a team looking to make a big trade. It's uncertain if they're still in the market, but it might be best for them to keep their draft picks.