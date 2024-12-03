The Los Angeles Lakers faced harsh criticism Tuesday after their 109-80 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, a game that marked their fifth defeat in the past seven outings. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith addressed the team’s struggles on First Take, focusing on LeBron James’ recent slump and the lack of support surrounding the 39-year-old superstar.

“The man is phenomenal, he’s great, he’s a treasure to the NBA, we all appreciate him,” Smith said. “When we talk about slippage, I got to look at the totality of his game. I’m seeing him get burnt on defense a lot, I’m seeing him not getting back on defense a lot – not knocking that, he’s approaching 40 years of age, he shouldn’t have to. He should have more help.”

Stephen A. Smith questions Lakers' contention as LeBron James struggles

Furthermore, Smith expressed concerns about the Lakers’ trajectory, questioning the team’s ability to contend this season.

“Ultimately, we have to get to a point, at this stage and point in your career we do have to legitimately ask LeBron James what you’re playing for?” he continued. “Because guess what, the Lakers aren’t going nowhere. Let’s call it what it is.”

The Lakers, who started the season 10-4, have fallen to 12-9. James, in his 22nd year, has seen a decline in his performance, averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.9 rebounds over the last seven games while shooting just 42.3% from the field and a dismal 20.5% from three-point range.

Smith also highlighted other players on the roster who have failed to step up consistently.

“I’m looking at the lack of development or the lack thereof the players around him. Whether it’s Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell – Mr. Cruise Control himself, that’s what I call him. Whoever else you want come up with – Austin Reaves, high one day, low another, whatever the case may be,” Smith said.

Anthony Davis shines, but Lakers' depth and James' workload raises concerns

Stephen A. Smith pointed to Anthony Davis as the team’s primary bright spot, calling him a “top-10 candidate for league MVP.” However, he noted the heavy reliance on Davis and James without sufficient contributions from other players.

“When you are a squad that is literally relying on Anthony Davis… and have nobody else to point to that you can trust other than rookie Dalton Knecht – because I like what I’m seeing from him and he’s only going to get better. That’s a damn shame.”

Head coach JJ Redick has also acknowledged the toll of the season on James and recently dismissed the idea of the veteran playing all 82 games, despite James’ stated preseason goal to do so. Redick suggested that rest might be necessary to preserve James for the long haul.

With their once-promising start slipping away, the Lakers face mounting questions about their depth, development, and ability to remain competitive in a challenging Western Conference.