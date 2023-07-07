Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said the idea to include Austin Reaves on the roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup was “easy” after witnessing the Los Angeles Lakers wing ball out against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs.

“After watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the Western Conference semis, it was a pretty easy choice,” Kerr told reporters via Zoom on Friday. “Austin is one of the rising young players in this league. What you look for in FIBA is versatility. You want size defensively and the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers.”

Reaves averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 41.8% shooting against the Dubs — his worst offensive numbers of the Lakers' three series — but he drilled 45.2% of his 3s and impressive chased around Stephen Curry. His 21 points in Game 4 helped the Lakers establish a 3-1 lead.

AUSTIN REAVES FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER 😱 WHAT A SHOT. LAKERS LEAD ON ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8ES5Kfv3cO — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2023

The Lakers' late-season turnaround was ignited by the combination of trade deadline moves and the resulting decision to give Reaves more playmaking responsibilities. The 25-year-old averaged 17.6 points (.578/.443/.856 shooting splits) after the All-Star break and 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the postseason.

On Thursday, the Lakers formally signed Reaves to a four-year, $56 million contract.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kerr called Reaves “one of the rising stars” in the league and one of the “Lakers' top three players.”

“Austin is just, to me, he’s a basketball player. He’s a guy who impacts winning at a really high level. His story is pretty amazing given that he was undrafted two years ago and now here he is, playing for Team USA and being one of the Lakers’ top three players. But it’s not an accident. This guy can play and there's no doubt he's going to make a big impact for our team in the Philippines.”

Team USA managing director Grant Hill echoed Kerr's sentiments while shouting out Reaves' intangibles.

“To piggyback on what Steve said … I agree with everything. When you look at his story and see how he has kind of busted down doors and created an opportunity for himself on an NBA stage, there's a real toughness that goes with that feel, shooting, playmaking, and everything Steve alluded to. … He's unafraid, but also a guy with incredible IQ and feel for how to play,” Hill shared.

Reaves will be joined on the roster by Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, and Bobby Portis.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan (Okinawa), and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10. Team USA will begin play on Aug. 26 vs. New Zealand in the Philippines.