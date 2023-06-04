Austin Reaves' rapid ascension through the basketball world will continue later this summer, as the Los Angeles Lakers guard (for now) will play for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Reaves was one of the first five players to commit to Team USA, according to The Athletic, along with Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, and Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges.

Reaves' path to Team USA is extraordinary. Two years ago, he was an undrafted free agent. The Lakers quickly acknowledged his skills and handed him a two-year standard NBA contract, and he soon established himself as a critical rotation piece. This past season, Reaves' took on a larger playmaking role after the All-Star break and averaged 17.6 points on .578/.443/.856 shooting splits across the final 23 games. He was clearly the Lakers' third-best player in the playoffs, putting up 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

The 24-year-old from rural Arkansas is a restricted free agent. The Lakers will reportedly match any offer up to $100 million for him. At exit interviews, Rob Pelinka said Reaves “defines what's at the heart of playing for the Lakers. He's a selfless, team-first guy. He lives in the gym. He loves the big moment.”

Austin said Los Angeles “feels like home” and stated his desire to stay put.

Reaves, whose grandmother is German, was being recruited by the German national team — including Dennis Schroder — to represent them in the World Cup. In February, he expressed excitement about the idea, though the head coach of the German national team, Gordon Herbert, said Reaves hadn't responded to his recent messages.

At exit interviews last month, Reaves said he hadn't been in contact with the German Federation for “a couple months” but “eventually” would like to “experience that.”

Training camp will begin for Team USA in Las Vegas on Aug. 3. The World Cup will be held in the Phillippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25 – Sept. 10.

NBA training camp will begin in late September.