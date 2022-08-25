Patrick Beverley is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Timberwolves point guard is on the move again, as he’s traded to the team in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. After missing on Kyrie Irving, Beverley is a good, solid consolation prize for this team.

However, what’s interesting is that even though it was reported yesterday, the Lakers did not make the Patrick Beverley trade official until today. That’s because Wednesday was August 24 (8/24), which is Kobe Bryant Day. According to Marc J. Spears, Los Angeles waited until the next day to make it official as respect for the deceased Bryant.

Was told the @Lakers waited until today to consummate the trade with the Jazz out of respect to Kobe Bryant Day yesterday. Kobe Bryant Day is celebrated on August 24, chosen for jerseys 8 and 24, in Los Angeles and Orange County to commemorate the life of the Lakers icon. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 25, 2022

This just goes to show just how big of an impact Bryant had on the Lakers. He was one of the few stars in his generation to have never moved from his original team. Kobe helped the Lakers all throughout his career, and he has been a key member of their organization for a long time. It’s only fair that the team honors him in any way they can.

One of the best ways the Lakers can honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy is by winning another title. They’ve already won one in 2020 (the year Bryant passed away). However, since that time, LA has struggled to find the same form that won them a title.

Now, the Lakers are hoping their most recent moves will help them regain some semblance of form. They are also hoping that Russell Westbrook moves past his awful 2021 – 22 season and helps lead the team to victory.