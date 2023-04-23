A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are showing Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies no mercy early in Game 3 of this first-round series. The Lakers started the game clearly with the intention of embarrassing the Grizzlies right out of the game, as Los Angeles finished the first quarter with 35 points while holding Memphis down to only nine points.

Apart from LeBron James and the Lakers, those having a great time Saturday night are the millions of Los Angeles and NBA fans in general who are also busy reacting to this game on Twitter.

Lakers: “You want some of this too?” Ja Morant Dad: pic.twitter.com/kzGzlpjfTO — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 23, 2023

Lakers to the Grizzlies right now pic.twitter.com/Ddj60Bhi0a — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 23, 2023

It’s also inevitable that Dillon Brooks would get a first-class clowning treatment from Twitter amid the hot start of LeBron James and company.

Don’t test lebron with all due respect he will ignore you and have you looking like this pic.twitter.com/E7EWJj5PWH — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) April 23, 2023

LeBron: “We’ll be up 30 on you in about a half hour..”

pic.twitter.com/6me5mO375t — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 23, 2023

“Dillon Brooks called Lebron old after the last game and Memphis proceeded to finish the 1st Quarter down 35-9. That’s the BIGGEST LEAD IN NBA HISTORY after the 1st Quarter. Poked the wrong Bear,” said former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

“The good news is Dillon Brooks still doesn’t have to respect LeBron because at this rate he won’t play at all in the second half so he probably won’t get to 40,” tweeted Sean Highkin.

The first quarter was so lopsided in favor of LeBron James and the Lakers that the team managed to tie an NBA record for the biggest lead after the first quarter in postseason history of the league.

The Lakers were coming off a 103-93 loss on the road in Game 2 to the Grizzlies, so this kind of response from the Purple & Gold is clearly a perfect way to send a strong message back to Memphis.