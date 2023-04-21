The NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday as the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) for the third game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Memphis evened the series at 1-1 thanks to their 103-93 win in game two. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Lakers Game 3 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Grizzlies-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +3.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes Bally SE, Spectrum SN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 38-44-2 (46%)

Over Record: 38-44-2 (46%)

Memphis made a statement in game two as they got out to a 15-point lead in the first half and eventually downed LA – 103-93. That 10-point win was even more impressive considering the Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant. Despite shooting just 31% from beyond the arc Memphis dominated LA from start to finish. Perhaps most impressive was their rebounding effort, After the Lakers crushed them on the glass by 11 in the series opener they bounced back to win the rebound battle 49-47. While they face an uphill battle after losing home-court advantage, the Grizzlies likely will have Ja Morant back after he practiced on Friday – setting up a monster game three on Saturday night.

With all signs pointing to Ja being available for Saturday’s game, the Grizzlies sit in a strong position to cover as road underdogs. Morant didn’t dominate game one but still amassed 18 points (8/14 shooting) at the time of his injury. While they looked better in the game two he missed, his return certainly gives them a better chance of covering on the road. Morant lit the Lakers up for 30.5 PPG and 9.0 APG in two regular-season matchups. His ability to penetrate from the perimeter makes him a matchup nightmare for a Lakers team with subpar defensive guards. While his effectiveness remains to be seen, just him being out on the court should provide a huge boost to Memphis’ energy and effort.

Although Jaren Jackson Jr. didn’t put up as strong of a box score in game two, he continued to impact the game on both ends. JJJ finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Additionally, he chipped in three blocks and a steal. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year previously dropped 31 points in game one as he continues to develop on that end of the floor. The return of Morant could pay dividends for Jackson’s production thanks to Ja’s ability to attack the rim and open up easy opportunities for him.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 41-43-1 (49%)

Over Record: 45-40 (53%)

The Lakers got humbled in game two after running up the score at the end of game one. Despite their opponents missing their best player, the Lakers’ offense couldn’t get anything going. They shot a measly 27% from beyond the and turned the ball over 13 times. Perhaps the most worrisome part of game two from the Lakers’ perspective was their lack of energy. They had a prime opportunity to go up 2-0 headed back to LA and effectively end the series. Now, they must battle back and try to figure out what is going on with Anthony Davis in game three.

After dominating on both ends with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocks in game one, Anthony Davis looked uninterested in game two. His defense remained strong and his +/- of -4 wasn’t pretty but was much better than LeBron’s -17. However, AD attempted just 14 shots, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds. Although being defended by Jaren Jackson Jr. can’t be easy, Davis’ lack of aggression looks like a serious problem going forward. That being said, he averaged 29 PPG and 20.5 RPG against the Grizzlies during the regular season. That includes a monster 30-point, 22-rebound performance the last time they visited LA. Look for him to bounce back in a decisive game three.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick

While the Lakers looked to be on their way to another NBA Finals appearance after a blowout in game one, they came back down to earth in game two. While they certainly won’t be reeling coming into game three, I don’t expect the same kind of dominant effort in game three. That being said, I also expect Anthony Davis to play much better on the offensive end. As a result, look for game three to be a tightly-contested affair and thus we’ll ride the road underdogs with confidence.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +3.5 (-108)