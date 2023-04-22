A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot will be on the line on Saturday night when the NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies shifts to LA for Game 3. It has now become a best-of-5 series after both teams split the first two games in Memphis. At this point, however, with LeBron James popping up on the injury report yet again, the fans want to know: Is LeBron James playing in Game 3 tonight vs. Grizzlies?

LeBron James injury status for Game 3 vs. Grizzlies

It no longer comes as a surprise that the Lakers have included LeBron on the injury report. This has pretty much become customary at this point, with James apparently still dealing with a sore right foot. Officially, though, LeBron is listed as probable to play, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be good to go for Saturday’s all-important clash.

You can be sure that James won’t be missing this one, especially after he was called out by Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks after Memphis’ Game 2 win. Brooks took a blatant shot against LeBron by calling him “old” and saying that he doesn’t give anyone respect unless they drop 40 points on him. Well, Brooks might just get what he’s asking for in Game 3.

So, with regard to the question of Is LeBron James playing in Game 3 tonight vs. Grizzlies, the answer is that it’s highly likely.