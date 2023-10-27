Anthony Davis has been the subject of some harsh criticism from fans and pundits over the past few years; even supporters of the Los Angeles Lakers demand more from Davis. After all, Davis showed back in 2020 that he could be an incredible, title-winning player when he's at his best and playing aggressively on both ends of the court. And it didn't take long for these criticisms to pop up once more as Davis had a rough second half during the Lakers' season-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets.

But Davis, as superstars do, do not stay down for long. In fact, he was the Lakers' best player on Thursday night as they got the first win of their season against the Phoenix Suns, dropping 30 points and 12 rebounds while being his All-Defensive First Team self. AD definitely shut up his critics for one game, and these are the kinds of performances that give everyone a glimpse of just how impactful he can be at his apex.

Nevertheless, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James, due to the deafening criticism they hear on a nightly basis, amplified by the fact that they play for the Lakers, are better off tuning out all of that noise as they focus on being the best version of themselves.

“We don't give a sh*t about criticism of AD. We don't care. Nothing bothers us. AD doesn't care. I don't know if guys have figured that out. AD does not care. He's not on social media. So he doesn't see (that crap)… We don't give a sh*t about it,” James told TNT's Jaren Greenberg following the Lakers' 100-95 win over the Suns.

(Expletive-filled interview below:)

That is simply the right frame of mind for Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the rest of the Lakers roster. They have no choice but to take this course of action, as they are subject to a microscope as they play in front of the biggest and loudest fanbase in the world. Thus, there will always be undue criticisms hurled their way. But greatness knows no bounds, and no matter what the naysayers say, the cream will always rise to the top.