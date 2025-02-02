The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreed to the trade of the century late Saturday night. The Mavericks agreed to send superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers as part of a massive three-team trade with the Jazz. This trade immediately sent shockwaves around the NBA as the reality sunk in that Doncic was traded to the Lakers.

NBA fans will not have to wait long to see the inevitable revenge game. The Lakers will host the Mavericks Tuesday February 25th at 10PM ET.

It will be the first game between the two teams since January 7th, when the Mavericks the Lakers 118-97. Doncic did not suit up for that game, but Davis did play for the Lakers. He logged 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in 35 minutes.

Lakers fans must be hopeful that Doncic will be healthy enough to play in the revenge game later this month. Doncic has been dealing with a calf strain since Christmas Day, when the Mavericks lost 105-99 against the Timberwolves. Thankfully, the most recent reports suggest Doncic could return before the NBA All-Star break.

When did LeBron James learn about the Lakers' Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade?

After Saturday's massive trade, Lakers fans might have been curious about whether the legendary LeBron James knew what his team was cooking up.

Apparently, James was in the dark about this trade. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Saturday that James learned about the move after the Lakers' win over the Knicks. In fact, he was out to dinner with his family when the news broke.

“LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote on media. “James was surprised by the news, is processing it, and had no idea it was in the works, sources said.”

James' final game with Anthony Davis was one to remember. King James logged 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists on Saturday against the Knicks.

Lakers fans may understandably be sad to see AD go. However, it is hard not to get excited about LeBron James and Luka Doncic playing on the same team.