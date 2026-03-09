The New York Jets had one of the worst defenses in the league last season, and they're trying to rectify that this offseason. They've already started in free agency with a few moves, and they made another, signing a former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Jets have agreed to terms with veteran DT David Onyemata on a one-year, $10.5 million deal with $9.65M guaranteed. The native of Nigeria, who was introduced to football in college in Canada, signs another lucrative deal done by Carter Chow at [Red Envelope Sports],” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Onyemata spent the last three seasons with the Falcons and started in all 17 games in 2025. He recorded 62 tackles and a sack in those games, and the Jets will hope that he can bring that production to the defensive line.

The Jets have been very intentional about transforming their defense so far this offseason. Outside of Onyemata, the Jets have also signed Demario Davis, Kingsley Enagbare, and Joseph Ossai. They made a trade earlier in the day by acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Jets have a chance to bolster their defense in the draft, as they have the No. 2 pick in the first round. If they can get a player such as Arvell Reese, that would go a long way toward what they could accomplish next season and in the future.

Head coach Aaron Glenn will be calling the plays on defense next season, which is good news for the Jets after what they did last year on that side of the ball. The next thing the Jets may want to address at some point during the offseason is their offense, which was not the best, either.

Signing a quarterback will be key, and there are already rumors that Geno Smith could make a reunion with the team.