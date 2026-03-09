Wow! The Mike Evans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers era is officially over. With his career coming to an end in a few seasons, he will now likely finish his career with the San Francisco 49ers after they have signed him to a three-year deal worth roughly $60.4 million. Adam Schefter broke the news on the Pat McAfee Show.

This is a crazy time, as there are a ton of players changing teams right now. The league officially starts on March 11, but players and teams can verbally agree on contracts. Evans believes he can make a lot of money and play for a tad bit better team with a chance to win the Super Bowl.

Schefter reported that the Evans' decision was not about money.

“Mike Evans’ decision to leave Tampa was not about money; the Bucs were aggressive in their pursuit and presented what was said to be a ‘very strong offer'. It came down to a desire for a new challenge as Evans enters the last years of his career.”

The future Hall of Famer still has some juice in the tank. If he can avoid the injuries, then he will be a big threat for the Niners. This team is looking to move on from Brandon Aiyuk, and they need another star weapon to pair alongside Ricky Pearsall. Not to mention, tight end George Kittle will miss a lot of time next season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs. There is a chance that he could miss the entire season as well.

Bringing in Evans not only assures a high target for quarterback Brock Purdy, but it also gives them another player with Super Bowl experience that this team already has. This team will be ready to make a serious run in 2026.

