DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Before the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided a Luka Doncic injury update.

“He's trending in the right direction,” Kidd said. “He's doing everything he's supposed to do.”

Doncic suffered a left calf strain on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves. With the Mavs playing Minnesota once again on Wednesday, Luka has yet to return. His timeline remains uncertain for now, but Kidd's update is encouraging.

Overall, though, the Mavericks are in a difficult position. Injuries have told the story of their 2024-25 season so far, as Dereck Lively II recently suffered a right ankle stress fracture and he is expected to miss two-to-three months.

The Mavs are trying to stay afloat in the standings despite all of the injuries. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference, which is fairly impressive given all of the injuries. If the Mavericks can continue to stay afloat over the next few weeks, Luka Doncic's potential injury return could certainly end up giving them a pivotal spark.

Jason Kidd made it clear that the team is currently focused on taking things one game at a time. The Mavericks want to find a way to defeat the Timberwolves at home on Monday night despite Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, Jaden Hardy, Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II and Luka Doncic's injury absences. Earning the victory will prove to be a challenge, however.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luka Doncic's injury status as they are made available. If he does not suffer any setbacks, Doncic could return before the All-Star break. As mentioned, though, there is currently no strict injury timeline for the Mavs star's return.

Tip-off for Wednesday night's game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Dallas.