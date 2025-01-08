The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season, but it looked like JJ Redick and company had figured some things out during their recent hot streak. Coming into Tuesday night's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers had won six of their previous nine games.

Los Angeles came into Tuesday night as a realistic favorite against a shorthanded Mavericks team that is currently missing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving due to injury. However, that story didn't play out on the court as the Mavericks handled the Lakers comfortably 118-97 in Dallas.

After the game, Lakers fans on social media were not happy with their team's performance in the loss, calling it “inexcusable” and “absolute garbage,” among other things.

“I would get more upset about this loss, but the most consistent thing about the Lakers is their inconsistency,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan added, “The Lakers haven’t shown an elongated stretch where they looked like an elite and serious team that cared about the regular season and the attention to detail.”

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins even chimed in on the brutal loss, saying “That was a horrible L for the Lakers. You gotta win the games you supposed to win. No way you lose this game against the Mavs with no Kyrie and Luka. The Mavs just played harder for 48 minutes… from offensive rebounds to 50/50 balls.”

The Lakers simply played some of their worst basketball on both ends of the floor in this game on their way to getting blown out by a shorthanded Mavericks squad that came into this game on a five-game losing streak. Anthony Davis shot just 7-for-18 from the field and LeBron James was oddly passive with 18 points on 12 shots.

On the Mavericks side, Quentin Grimes finished with 23 points and six 3-pointers off the bench. P.J. Washington added 22 for Dallas open the way to the stunning victory.

The Lakers still have a solid record at 20-16, which is still good for sixth place in the Western Conference. However, these inconsistent performances against some of the teams that they should be beating are very frustrating and could cost them in the standings down the line.