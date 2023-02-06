LeBron James wants to be like “regular people,” per The New York Times. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star recently revealed his desire to be able to walk into a store and not get recognized.

“I don’t want to say it ever becomes too much, but there are times when I wish I could do normal things,” LeBron said. “I wish I could go to Target sometimes and walk into Starbucks and have my name on the cup just like regular people.”

James added that although he isn’t complaining about his situation, his circumstance can be “challenging.”

“I’m not sitting here complaining about it, of course not. But it can be challenging at times.”

“Regular people” may not like LeBron James’ comments. The Lakers’ star is regarded as one of the best NBA players of all time and has no shortage of fame and fortune. In the end, LeBron was simply speaking from the heart.

LeBron has been extremely charitable with his money. James is always searching for ways to help the community. He doesn’t take anything he has for granted. But it is surprising to see a person of his magnitude admit they “wish” they could be “just like regular people.” However, it should be noted that LeBron has received plenty of national media attention since his high school days. He hasn’t been able to experience adulthood as a non-celebrity.

People will surely still criticize his statement, and that is understandable. But in an era where fans appreciate honesty from athletes, LeBron James certainly did not hold back.