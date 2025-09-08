The future remains uncertain for LeBron James. Unsure whether he will retire after exercising the player option to play an additional year with the L.A. Lakers.

At age 40, James is still one of the best players in the game. Virtually, there is no stopping him or any real hint on when he will retire.

However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst provides speculation on when James will call it quits, likely looking at the end of this season with the Lakers, per NBA on ESPN and Hoops Hype.

“Now, as far as LeBron’s future— I know there’s a lot of speculation,” Windhorst said. “Based on my conversations, I honestly think they don’t know. As far as I know, he’s honestly going year to year. Could this be his last year? Yes. Will it be his last year? I don’t know. Does he know right now? Maybe. But my interpretation is that it has not been established. He will see where he’s at at the end of the year.”

With that said, the Lakers are entering a much-anticipated season. A season in which they will have Luka Doncic for his first full season. Plus, the Lakers are expected to win at least 50 games and go back to the playoffs.

Nevertheless, in addition to James, Austin Reaves and DeAndre Ayton will become free agents after this year. Plus, they have to contend with a stacked Western Conference, which includes the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also, it will mark the first full season with J.J. Redick as head coach.

What will it take for LeBron James to retire?

Article Continues Below

For all that he has achieved, one would speculate that James would be satisfied to move on. However, there appears to be a few things left on the to-do list.

For one, James has spoken openly about wanting to play 23 seasons. That number being his and that of Michael Jordan. This year will be James' 23rd season.

Also, there is wanting to continue playing with his son Bronny and see him establish a consistent presence.

Then there is the connection between the mind and the body. James has said before that he would let his mind tell him when to the turn the page.

“It's the mind,” he said per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.com. “Wherever my mind is, is how the rest of my body is going to go”.

Is this the end? We gotta know.