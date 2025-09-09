Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III admitted he was stunned by the February blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Warriors prepare to open the 2025-26 season on Oct. 21 against Doncic and the Lakers, Butler reflected on the trade that shook the league.

In a recent video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Butler described his initial reaction.

“I thought it was fake like everybody else,” Butler said. “I just always thought, like when you use the word ‘untradable,’ ‘untouchable,’ you’d think Luka Doncic is one of those guys, honestly... I don’t know – it don’t got too much to do with me. I was just baffled by it, I’m still baffled by it. It just doesn’t look right.”

Jimmy Butler comments on his reaction to the Luka Dončić/Anthony Davis trade:

Jimmy Butler believes hidden factors fueled Luka Doncic–Anthony Davis trade

When asked whether the public knows the full story behind the move, Butler suggested that more details remain hidden.

“There’s always more to it. Because everybody else is always on the outside looking in, so you only know what you read. You only know what you see from socials. You don’t know what really was going on behind closed doors and everybody is going to latch on to whatever narrative that they want to believe and whatever clickbait is put out there. But there’s always more to these stories.”

Butler concluded by reiterating his belief that unseen circumstances influenced the decision.

“I don’t know, but I can guarantee you that there is more and there’s always reason behind everything.”

The trade was one of the most surprising in recent NBA history, sending Doncic to Los Angeles to pair with LeBron James while Dallas acquired Davis to anchor its frontcourt. The move reshaped the balance of power in the Western Conference, adding another layer of intrigue to the Lakers-Warriors rivalry.

Butler, 35, was also part of a major shift at the trade deadline, arriving in Golden State from the Miami Heat. The veteran forward had led Miami to NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023 before being dealt in a multi-team deal.

Butler’s impact fueled Warriors’ surge as rivalry with retooled Lakers looms

In 30 games with Golden State last season, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field across 32.7 minutes. His arrival was a turning point in the Warriors’ campaign, helping the team post a 23-7 record after the deadline. Golden State finished the regular season at 48-34, clinching the No. 7 seed through the Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors advanced to the second round of the 2025 playoffs, defeating the Houston Rockets in the first round. However, their postseason hopes were cut short in the conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of that series and was sidelined for the remainder of the matchup, leading to a five-game exit.

As Golden State begins a new season, Butler’s remarks highlight the ongoing shockwaves from the February deal that linked the Warriors, Lakers, and Mavericks. The Oct. 22 opener in Los Angeles will renew the matchup between the two Western Conference rivals, with the Lakers now retooled around Doncic and LeBron James following the additions of Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia. The Warriors enter the season relying on the continued production of Butler, Curry, and Draymond Green as they aim to climb back into contention.