Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the USA's 2008 Redeem Team and discussed what playing alongside Kobe Bryant meant to him. James soaked in the moment he wore his jacket for the first time. The future first-ballot inductee talent received the fame orange jacket that every Hall of Famer wears on their special day.

Then, James addressed what it was like when he found out Bryant would be joining Team USA in 2008.

“It was the missing link that we needed to regain the dominance with Team USA,” James said. “He brought a sense of seriousness to the team. He made us lock in. We knew once he joined and he was going to be committed that we couldn't be doing nothing half-a****. Kob wasn't going for that. It made myself, CP, D-Wade, Melo; we locked in even more 'cause we wanted to show him that we could get to that level as well. It was just an honor to be out there with him.

“I was 23 years old, being out on the floor with him. He had already won championships before and things of that nature. So, it was levels that I was trying to get to. D-Wade had already won one. So, we just wanted to get to his level and make him proud. By the end of that trip, we were hoisting that gold medal on that podium. We, for sure, made him proud,” James concluded.

Coming off a 4-2 loss to the Boston Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant helped lead Team USA to gold before winning back-to-back titles in 2009-10 with the Lakers. James would go onto win his first NBA championship in 2012 before going back-to-back with the Miami Heat. He'd win two more titles with the Cleveland Cavs in 2016 and then, with the Lakers in 2020 as the four-time champion, and 21-time All-Star is entering his 23rd NBA season.

Dwight Howard reacts to Lakers' LeBron James in attendance

Hall of Fame inductee Dwight Howard shouted out Lakers' LeBron James mid-speech. The former Team USA and 2020 Lakers champion teammate received an applause while Howard discussed his days with the Lakers.

Howard fed into the crowd's reaction to James and Lakers talk.

“Did I wake up a monster in here? Lakers Nation is in the building. Shout out to Dr. Buss and the Buss family, and the Rambis family, for always supporting me. OK. Thank you. Oh, LeBron is here,” Howard said. “LeBron James is in the building. Thank you for coming, boy.”

Former Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony was also inducted into the Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.