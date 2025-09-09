As the Miami Heat are surrounded by rumors regarding roster changes the team can make, the lineup still has a spot left for one more guaranteed contract, with one player mentioned being big man Precious Achiuwa. With the Heat looking to get back to a championship standard, fans might know Achiuwa's name well, as a potential contract would be a reunion.

Miami selected Achiuwa with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, though his time with the team was largely uneventful, leading him to be traded with Goran Dragic to the Toronto Raptors for Kyle Lowry. He would then move to the New York Knicks and was productive as an offensive rebounder as his original team “have been in ongoing discussions” to bring him back in, according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“In this case, the Heat have been in ongoing discussions with Precious Achiuwa, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, about a possible spot in the team’s power rotation, which is particularly limited at center,” Winderman wrote. “Achiuwa and guard Goran Dragic were dealt to the Toronto Raptors in the 2021 offseason in the deal that brought in guard Kyle Lowry, Achiuwa since moved on to the New York Knicks, who opted to allow him to move on as a free agent this offseason.”

“Achiuwa is coming off a $6 million salary last season with the Knicks, with few roster spots remaining around the league, as teams have tightened their books due to not only the luxury tax, but also the punitive tax aprons and the hard cap several teams are now operating under,” Winderman continued.

Heat show interest in a potential reunion with Precious Achiuwa

While the Heat will continue to have rumors around them, the need for an extra big does seem necessary, as Winderman reports that the team could use Achiuwa as a center. Looking at the centers on the team, Kel'el Ware seems likely to start there with Bam Adebayo at power forward, with Miami also having Vladislav Goldin on a two-way contract.

However, it's important to note that the Heat has “not made an offer,” though they have shown interest in a potential reunion with Achiuwa, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. It will be interesting to see how the team manages to add talent without getting into the tax.

“A little more on Precious Achiuwa, per source: Heat has not made an offer but indicated an interest if they are in position to make an offer down the road (they're staying under tax at this time),” Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Achiuwa, who has a place in South Florida, would welcome [a] Heat return. Several other teams have inquired. Heat and Achiuwa's camp will remain in touch.”

“Heat knows it probably needs to add a veteran big, with Precious Achiuwa among those contacted, as [Winderman] noted,” Jackson continued on Achiuwa. “(Along with Kai Jones, etc.) Team has discussed 2 options: 1) Cutting Rozier (and paying him $24.9 M of his $26.6 M to go away) to add a big immediately while staying under tax. or 2) Wait until December, when they can sign a vet without surpassing tax.”

At any rate. Miami is looking to improve after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference with training camp starting on Sept. 30.